Where was Single on the 25th filmed? All filming locations revealed

Lyndsy Fonseca and Daniel Lissing in ‘Single on the 25th’ (Custom cover edited by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Hallmark Channel])

Hallmark's 'Countdown to Christmas' campaign continues with Single on the 25th. The new addition to their holiday movie library follows two single neighbors who found companionship and more with each other during the Christmas season.

Single on the 25th brings two familiar faces to Hallmark fans - Lyndsy Fonseca and Daniel Lissing. The pair, along with additional cast members, filmed the movie around Montreal and Ottawa in Canada from August to September 2025.

Jonathan Wright directed the movie. He previously directed several other holiday movies for Hallmark, like Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday, Northern Lights of Christmas, Christmas Next Door, and The Royal Nanny.

Single on the 25th was filmed in Canada

The cast and crew of Single on the 25th filmed the entirety of the movie in Canada. Filming reportedly started back in August and wrapped up on September 21. Teneisha Collins, who starred in the holiday film as Julia Roades, shared a group photo with Lyndsy Fonseca, Daniel Lissing, and some crew members on September 21 to celebrate the movie's completion.

Fonseca also shared a series of black-and-white behind-the-scenes photos from their filming days on Instagram back in October. The filming took place in the province of Quebec. They primarily filmed in and around the city of Montreal, according to Casting Workbook, and as Fonseca mentioned in her "A love letter to Montreal" Instagram post.

Montreal and the better part of Canada have been a go-to choice for filming a lot of Hallmark movies. The city is known for its blend of North American, European, and small-town architecture that makes an ideal backdrop for movie sets, especially for holiday movies like Single on the 25th.

Another reason that the movie picked Canada for filming, besides that quaint town aesthetic and its gorgeous scenery of Montreal, is that it offers some filming incentives, like tax credits. It's why plenty of Hallmark movies were filmed in Canada, like Unlocking Christmas, Hitched for the Holidays, Christmas CEO, and Chateau Christmas.

Hallmark's Swept Up By Christmas and Summer Villa were specifically filmed in and around Montreal. The city's picturesque streets and diverse natural settings have also been a backdrop of movies outside of Hallmark, such as Bruce Willis' The Whole Nine Yards and Leonardo DiCaprio's Catch Me If You Can. The Fairbanks, Alaska, in Apple TV's The Last Frontier crime thriller was also filmed in and around Montreal.

What is Single on the 25th all about

Inspired by Lauren Spencer Smith's Single The 25th song, the movie follows Nell Duke's (Lyndsy Fonseca) holiday debacle after her family cancels their holiday plans at the last minute. She's single amongst couples kissing under the mistletoe during Christmastime and is desperate to spend the rest of Christmas having fun on her own.

Meanwhile, she has a financial analyst neighbor, Cooper (Daniel Lissing), who is happily unattached. Cooper notices Nell struggling to be alone and decides to school her on how to keep the holiday festive despite being on her own. A fun partnership between them forms as Nell also helps Cooper realize what he's missing out on.

But as secrets come to light, like the real reason why Cooper started offering Nell help during the holidays, their special connection starts falling apart just as Christmas hits.

Watch Single on the 25th on Hallmark+ on December 8, a day after its premiere on the Hallmark Channel.