Did 50 cent actually make any profit from the Diddy documentary?

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 25: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson speaks onstage during Day 3 of the 2024 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

A new Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, was released on December 2, 2025. 50 Cent (Curtis James Jackson III) produces it. The documentary includes exclusive video clips of Diddy that have never been shown before. These clips were recorded just a few days before Diddy was arrested in New York City in 2024.

Many executive producers are involved in making the documentary miniseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, but 50 Cent’s name has garnered the most attention. People are questioning whether he joined the project because of his long-running feud with Diddy. To stop these rumors, 50 Cent has already released a statement in an interview with ABC. However, a new topic is being discussed now: Did 50 Cent earn any profit from this Netflix documentary about Diddy?

There is no clear answer to how much 50 Cent earned from this documentary. Some people on social media claim 50 Cent earned $50 million, but there is no proof to support this claim. A fact-check by Netflix Junkie states that the amount he made from the four-episode series is unknown.

He worked on it with director Alexandria Stapleton. In an interview with ABC, he said that he made the documentary to show that the hip-hop community does not support Diddy’s actions.

How much 50 Cent earned from Diddy’s documentary remains unknown, but here’s what the rapper said about his involvement in producing Sean Combs: The Reckoning

It looks like the idea that 50 Cent earned $50 million is just a random internet rumor; there are no credible reports or evidence to back up those social-media claims.

Recently, 50 Cent appeared in an interview on ABC, where he explained why he chose to be involved with the Diddy documentary. On December 1, 2025, ABC’s Good Morning America featured 50 Cent and the documentary’s director Alexandria Stapleton, in a discussion. Jackson told ABC host Robin Roberts,

"If I didn't say anything, you would interpret it as hip-hop is fine with his behaviors. There's no one else being vocal. So, you would look at it and just say ... 'mind your business,' or 'lemme not say nothin' about nothin',' or those things that would allow an entire culture to register as if they're for that behavior."

Another clip in the documentary shows Combs greeting fans in Harlem and later reacting by saying he needed hand sanitiser and a bath. Jackson believes this moment reveals Combs’ true character. He points out that Combs openly expressed feeling “dirty” right after interacting with his supporters, suggesting that he momentarily forgot he was being filmed.

Combs’ representative spoke to ABC News and strongly criticized the new documentary. They said that the unseen videos used in the series were stolen and that the documentary is a “shameful hit piece.” The representative argued that Netflix used footage that was never approved for release. They also said Combs has been collecting videos of his life since he was 19, so he could tell his own story, and Netflix should not use that material without permission.

They also accused Netflix of letting 50 Cent lead the project, even though he has been Combs’ rival for years. According to them, giving 50 Cent control of the documentary feels very personal and unfair to Combs.

However, reflecting on these claims by Diddy’s representatives, Stapleton told ABC,

"It came to us, we obtained the footage legally and have the necessary rights. We moved heaven and earth to keep the filmmaker's identity confidential. One thing about Sean Combs is that he's always filming himself, and it's been an obsession throughout the decades. We also reached out to Sean Combs' legal team for an interview and comment multiple times, but did not hear back."

As of now, the amount of money 50 Cent earned from this project has not been officially revealed. Stay tuned to PRIMETIMER for more updates.