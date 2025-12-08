NCIS season 23 episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

A still from NCIS (Image via Instagram / ncisverse)

NCIS season 23 gets even more exciting as episode 8, “Stolen Moments,” airs this week on CBS. In this episode, the team faces a tricky case with a mysterious thief and gets unexpected help from an AI chatbot. Jimmy Palmer leads the investigation, bringing both funny moments and tense scenes that keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Earlier in the season, the team handled a tense case when Navy SEAL Max Winger returned home after being held by the Taliban. His return made everyone worry he might have committed murder.

During the investigation, Parker learned shocking truths about his mother’s mysterious death, which challenged him and created tension in the team. These secrets and struggles added more depth to the season’s action and drama. After Max’s case ended, NCIS showed Parker coping with grief and learning who to trust.

Max’s actions, which first looked criminal, turned out to be part of a story about survival, sacrifice, and dangerous contamination at a secret Afghan base. With the real killer caught, the team faced moral and procedural challenges. These events set up the next chapter of the season, keeping fans excited for what comes next.

NCIS season 23 episode 8 airs on Tuesday

NCIS season 23 will carry on with episode 8, which is scheduled to be broadcast on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. In this episode, viewers can look forward to more thrilling detective work, difficulties in working together, and personal trouble following the very dramatic happenings of episode 7.

The program brings together nervous excitement, heartfelt moments, and smart ways of solving problems, holding the attention of the audience as the season heads toward new unexpected events and major secrets being told.

Where to watch NCIS season 23 episode 8

New episodes of NCIS season 23 are shown every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. You can also watch the episodes the next day on Paramount+, or on the same day if you have Paramount+ Premium. In Canada, the show airs on Global and is available to stream on StackTV. Viewers in Southeast Asia can watch the series on AXN Asia.

What to expect from NCIS season 23 episode 8

In episode 8, “Stolen Moments,” the NCIS team gets an unexpected new helper, an AI chatbot that Director Vance gives to Jimmy Palmer to try out. While McGee and Kasie are unsure if it can really help, Jimmy is excited to use it in the morgue.

At the same time, the team investigates a man who was shot outside the vice president’s residence. The case is unusual because the thief seems to have “stolen time,” creating mysterious events and lots of jokes about lost moments.

As the investigation continues, the AI’s role in helping or sometimes complicating the case becomes important. Written by Brian Dietzen, this episode mixes suspense, humor, and team teamwork, with surprises that test how the team deals with both crime and new technology.

A brief recap of episode 7 before NCIS season 23 episode 8 arrives

In episode 7, “God Only Knows,” NCIS took on a dramatic case when a kidnapped teenager led the team to Max Winger, a Navy SEAL recently rescued from the Taliban. At first, it looked like Max had committed murder, but the team soon uncovered a complicated story of blackmail, dangerous contamination, and heroism.

At the same time, Jimmy revealed what he had learned about Parker’s mother, which shook Parker deeply. He struggled to process the news while keeping up with the investigation. The episode combined action, suspense, and personal drama, creating a tense story that sets up even bigger challenges as season 23 continues.

Fans can watch the new episodes of the show on NCIS season 23 on CBS and Paramount Plus