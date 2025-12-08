Love Is Blind: Italy stars Alessandro A and Elisa break up after a series of explosive fights

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: Italy returned to screens on December 8, 2025, with a new batch of episodes, which saw the couples return from their romantic retreat in Morocco and move into an apartment to test their compatibility in everyday life.

While some grew closer, others struggled to get accustomed to their partner’s personalities outside the pods.

It is what happened with Alessandro A and Elisa, who came to know a new side of each other that they had not seen in Morocco, and could not come to terms with.

While Alessandro A was not happy with how “rude” Elisa could get and the way she would “snap” at him, Elisa admitted she was uncomfortable with his temper. One thing led to another, and the pair drifted apart.

Their clashing personalities eventually led to explosive arguments, during which they made personal attacks and hurled abuses at each other.

After going back and forth for days, they finally decided to break up in episode 7 of Love Is Blind: Italy, titled Breaking Up to Avoid Pain.

Although they agreed not to be together, their decision brought out their emotions because they had once been in love.

The two of them apologized to each other before Elisa moved out of the apartment.

Love Is Blind: Italy season 1 episode 7: Elisa and Alessandro A share an emotional goodbye







Before their breakup, Alessandro A met with co-star Parminder to confide in him about what had happened between him and Elisa.

During their conversation, he disclosed that while he knew they were “100% compatible,” the fights and arguments were becoming difficult to ignore.

He admitted that since they never argued while in the pods or in Morocco, they did not know how the other person handled conflict. Now that they saw it, they struggled to accept it.

In a flashback of one of their fights, Elisa was shown complaining about putting in “a lot of effort,” calling out Alessandro A for making her “look like the b**ch.”

It also showed the couple disagreeing about how to handle their conflicts. While Alessandro A believed confiding in his co-stars would help, Elisa felt otherwise.



“If things are going badly, I don’t want to talk about it. I kept it to myself … Listen, if you need to vent about me, then do it. What do you want from me? I don’t wanna be forced to talk to people if I can handle my own s**t,” she said.



That said, Parminder advised him to find their “happy moments” again and accept each other’s vulnerabilities.

However, things did not go as planned. Later in the Love Is Blind: Italy episode, Alessandro A and Elisa clashed again.

When Elisa complained about Alessandro A’s refusal to meet with her father, he explained that he did not want to meet him when they were fighting.

It did not convince Elisa, who believed he was “disgusted” to meet with her father. Cut to the previous night, the couple had another major argument, where Alessandro A said that he wasted his time with a “mean person,” and Elisa replied by looking down on his lifestyle.



“All day playing PlayStation, fooling around, playing PlayStation, and wasting your time and not doing a f**ing thing with your life,” she said.



One thing led to another, and the two had a heated confrontation, where both charged at one another with hurtful comments.

Elisa accused him of being “pathetic” and immature, while Alessandro A called her a “d***head.” It ultimately marked the limit for both of them.

The following day, they decided to break up. Elisa apologized for disrespecting and offending him, and so did Alessandro A. With that, she moved out for good.

Stay tuned for more updates.