“I blindly do too” - Love Is Blind: Italy star Giorgia accepts Giovanni’s proposal

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: Italy continued its first season with Episode 2, which aired on December 1, 2025. The series followed its core format, with singles speaking through the pods as they decided whether emotional connection alone could lead to engagement.

After their meaningful first conversations in Episode 1, Giorgia and Giovanni returned to the pods with a stronger understanding of each other’s values.

In Episode 2, Giovanni felt ready to take the next step. Their connection had grown through stories from their lives, shared beliefs about love, and a steady sense of trust. The moment built slowly, beginning with a conversation about what they were feeling in the pods and how their time together had affected them.

Giovanni shared something personal, turned to words from literature, and then expressed what he wanted for their future. Giorgia listened as he read to her and described the feelings he had developed.

By the end of their exchange, the two reached the moment that would define the episode: Giovanni’s proposal and Giorgia’s response, “I blindly do too.” The scene marked a key turning point in their journey before they met face-to-face.

Giovanni prepares to propose in Love Is Blind: Italy

After their earlier pod conversations in Love Is Blind: Italy, Giovanni said he felt something shift between them.

He told Giorgia that he felt as if time had stood still during their talks, and she replied, “Definitely.” Wanting to share something meaningful, Giovanni explained that he owned a book by his favorite poet, purchased from an antique market.

He said that when he opened it, he came across a few lines that stayed with him, words written by a young man expressing love for his beloved.

Giovanni asked Giorgia if he could read the passage to her, and she said yes. He began with,

“To make sure you hear me. My words sometimes grow thin, like seagulls’ track on fresh snow. A necklace, a drunken rattle. For your hands as sweet as grapes…”

He continued to read the poem in full. Giorgia became emotional as she listened.

Giovanni then asked her to stand up. He told her to close her eyes and said, “I’m on bended knee. Gio-Gio, do you want now or in the future to smile with me, argue with me, and make love afterwards every time?” He asked if she wanted to grow old together. Giorgia responded, “I blindly do too.”

Their voices showed excitement as they both looked forward to meeting in person for the first time.

How their first conversations led to the proposal in Love Is Blind: Italy

Giovanni’s proposal did not come out of nowhere. It followed the foundation they had built during their first talks in Episode 1. In those early moments, they learned small but important things about each other.

Giovanni entered the pod humming, and Giorgia encouraged him to keep going. She later told him she was a geneticist, and he said it sounded “pretty cool” and even a “dream.” He shared that he worked as an event organizer.

Their talk soon shifted toward marriage, where Giovanni opened up about his grandparents and said, “If you’re asking what marriage means to me, my grandparents are a perfect example.”

He also shared the memory of “my grandfather’s trembling hand when my grandmother died,” and told her, “Love has always been the foundation of our family life.” Giorgia became emotional and replied, “That made me emotional. Wow.”

Their conversation continued with stories about their parents, what they learned about love growing up, and what they hoped for in a partnership.

Episode 2 showed how those early talks had built trust and comfort between them. By the time he asked her to stand up in the pod, both already felt sure of the bond they had formed. They ended the moment, eager and nervous to finally see each other face-to-face.

________________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.