Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage season 2 episode 6 ending explained: What is “Do it Axolotl”?

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows 19-year-old Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and his wife Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment) as they navigate early parenthood and marriage in 1990s Texas.

Created by Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland, the team from Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory, the show premiered on CBS on October 17, 2024. Season 2 started on October 16, 2025, with 22 episodes airing on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Episode 6, "Heartbreak and the Refuge of the Downtrodden," centres on Connor's breakup and the family's efforts to cheer him up. The "Do It Axolotl" refers to Connor's novelty song about the Mexican axolotl salamander. He writes it after his girlfriend Chloe dumps him over a false pregnancy scare.

The song celebrates the animal's regeneration and quirky features as a metaphor for bouncing back. Dr Demento praises it in a radio spot, giving Connor a small win. This ties into the episode's theme of finding odd ways to cope with failure.

The cast includes Rachel Bay Jones as Mandy's mom Audrey, Will Sasso as her dad Jim, and Dougie Baldwin as her brother Connor. The series focuses on the couple's tire shop struggles, career pushes, and family meddling while raising daughter CeeCee.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage season 2 episode 6 ending explained: Connor’s heartbreak and a brand new song

Episode 6 builds directly off episode 5's cliffhanger, where Georgie and Mandy's blowout fight over Mandy's ex. Meanwhile, Audrey panics over a pregnancy test in Connor's trash, only to learn it's negative, a scare that ended his relationship with girlfriend Chloe. Connor's dumped and directionless, setting up the family's reluctant cheer-up mission.

The episode opens at the dinner table with Jim, Audrey, Georgie and Mandy discussing how to cheer up Connor, who has isolated himself in his room and is all heartbroken after his break-up.

Georgie volunteers to have a talk with Connor by giving some friendly advice, referencing his own breakup stories with Mandy in the past. But the plan doesn't go well in Connor’s room since Audrey was eavesdropping outside Connor’s room, which he finds out.

So Georgie and Connor took a drive to have a more private talk. Connor then discloses how Chloe was upset even after a negative pregnancy test because she felt that Connor was a failed musician and practically jobless. So she broke up with him.

This hurt Connor real bad but he also said that Chloe’s music isn't going anywhere either and her family doesn't talk to her.

Connor wanted to call Chloe and hurt her via words but Mandy suggested against calling her and instead suggested that Connor imagine Georgie as Chloe and vent out everything pent up.

Meanwhile before sleep, Audrey expresses her concern about Connor to Jim. But Jim feels that Connor’s heartbreak will only make him stronger. He thinks this in a positive light, that Connor at least got a girlfriend because they thought he would probably end up alone.

Connor woke up Georgie in the middle of the night as he was unable to sleep because he was hurting. They both decided to watch Rocky 4 but Georgie fell asleep in the middle, while Connor called Chloe against everyone’s warnings and ended up venting out all his frustrations.

The next day, Connor asks Mandy to help him make a resume as he wants to start his life over. But Connor has no experience, having barely graduated from college with no particular skill-set. He even sucks at having proper communication with girls, even after being a musician.

To cheer up Connor, Mandy suggests day-drinking and the sibling bond over breakup stories. Mandy recounts her first breakup with a boy named Dan when Jim accompanies them and shares his own breakup story.

It was Pamela Jenkowski, two years older than Jim and he used to walk her home from school, carry her books and even gave her a ring but soon Jim’s dad got transferred and they moved away.

They still used to write each other letters but it slowly became once a month from once a week. She broke Jim’s heart by sending him a note about her engagement news and returning his ring.

Meanwhile at the tire shop, Georgie tries to set Connor up with a girl who has good music taste and likes Pearl Jam but Ruben interrupts the conversation by flirting with the girl instead. Georgie pitches in for his brother-in-law and this eventually scares her off.

Back at the house, CeeCee was dropped off with Georgie’s mother so the McAllisters are seen all drunk over beers playing beer pong, including Audrey who boasts that she never got dumped but was always the one who used to dump.

Georgie comes back home and they all order pizza. Audrey suggests they should burn Chloe’s stuff but Geogie was against it.

Amid all this, Connor thanks Mandy for everything she did to cheer him up and says that now he will focus on his music. He then decides to write some songs and send them to Dr Demento who is a DJ.

Hours later, Connor comes back with a cassette labelled “Do It Axolotl,” which is a Mexican Salamander. He plays it for the family which makes them more confused about the silly lyrics. Connor explains that the song is about his breakup.

An anxolotl is actually one of the few creatures on earth that has the ability to regenerate its heart, just like Connor is trying to do. Connor mails the tape to Dr Demento that day only.

The final two minutes cut to a radio studio where Dr Demento (voiced by the real Barry Hansen) introduces and plays a chunk of “Do It Axolotl,” with the lyrics saying-

“Coughing up blood on the side of the road, I’ve been run over by a heavy load

But life’s no issue when I regenerate my tissue. Do it, Axolotl”

The credit rolls as Dr Demento says, “Catchy, I like it”

Watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage season 2 new episodes on Thursdays 8/7c on CBS. Stream same-day on Paramount+.

