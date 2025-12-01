"A riot" - Tanisha reacts to the wild Baddies USA episode filled with fights everywhere

Tanisha Thomas and Natalie Nunn from Baddies (Image via Getty)

Baddies USA returned with Episode 2, which aired on November 30, 2025. The episode continued from the premiere and showed several more fights taking place before all the cast members had even arrived.

The events happened inside a restaurant where the cast was supposed to gather. However, the group walked into a scene where chairs, tables, and other items were already moved because of the earlier conflicts.

Tanisha reached the venue after some of the fights began. When she saw the situation, she said,

"We pull up. It was a fight here, a fight there... a fight everywhere. That sh*t, was a riot."

Episode 2 followed the chain of altercations that started before the full group arrived. It included fights between Rollie and Smiley, Kold Killa and Tinkaabellaaa, and the later confrontation between Big Lex, Tavii Babii, and Fania.

Some cast members, such as Sapphire and Scotty, entered the restaurant expecting a normal gathering but instead saw several clashes happening at the same time.

Others, like Tommie Lee, also reacted to the ongoing situation. As more people arrived, the conflicts continued, leading to more physical encounters and attempts by guards to separate the participants.

Multiple confrontations inside the restaurant in Baddies USA

This episode of Baddies USA opened with Rollie and Smiley arguing about a previous discussion involving Rollie’s late husband.

Their argument led to a physical fight. As that continued, Kold Killa and Tinkaabellaaa also began their own confrontation.

When Sapphire entered the restaurant, she said she had not yet reached her table and was already seeing two separate fights happening. Scotty arrived next and expected some people to be talking, but she said, "I'm thinking I'mma walk in, some people would be sitting," before noting that the tables were moved.

Tommie Lee also entered the restaurant and reacted to the ongoing conflicts. She said, "When I came here, I'm like, what the f*ck," and described the scene as something she did not expect.

As more cast members arrived, they saw the scattered furniture and the attempts by security to control the situation. The episode showed several guards stepping between the participants, but the fights continued after short breaks.

Some of the cast spoke in private confessions about being unsure about the reasons behind the confrontations. The sequence of events showed how the group arrived at different times and saw the arguments that had already started before the full gathering was complete.

Big Lex, Tavii Babii, and Fania’s fight escalates in Baddies USA

A major part of the episode focused on the clash between Big Lex, Tavii Babii, and Fania. Big Lex said she wanted to sit down but also had what she called unfinished business with the other two cast members.

She walked toward Tavii Babii and the two immediately began fighting. Guards separated them, but they returned to fight again. Big Lex then said "next," and Fania stepped forward. Their fight included both pulling at each other and grabbing wigs. Tanisha arrived during this moment and said she had never seen anything like it.

In her private confession, Tavii Babii said she did not understand why Big Lex jumped on her.

She said she was still trying to figure out the cause of the conflict. While the fight continued, other cast members watched from a distance or stepped aside as guards tried to break up the altercations.

The episode showed how the tensions among the three grew from earlier issues and led to more physical encounters. The restaurant remained in disarray as each fight followed another. The episode also included brief reactions from cast members who had just walked in and were still trying to understand what started the chain of events.

