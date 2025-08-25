Baddies Gone Wild star Bahati shuts down Daisy's speculation about alleged hookup with a Zeus security

Bahati from Baddies Gone Wild (Image via Instagram/@badgyalicy)

Baddies Gone Wild season developments have extended beyond on-screen conflicts, with Bahati addressing recent speculation sparked by Daisy. The question of whether Bahati allegedly had a hookup with Zeus security arose following heated exchanges between the two cast members.

According to a commentary released on YouTube by Martin Louis Resurrected on August 12, 2025, the matter was clarified with Bahati firmly denying Daisy’s claims.

The discussion originated from a fight between Daisy and Bahati during the show, which later escalated into accusations and personal disputes shared on social media.

Conflict between Baddies Gone Wild stars Bahati and Daisy escalates

The conflict began when Daisy confronted Bahati during filming, which resulted in a physical altercation. Daisy pulled Bahati’s braid, leaving one side of her hair exposed.

Following the fight, Daisy took to social media with extended comments directed not only at Bahati but also at other cast members.

Daisy stated that people were continuing to bring up how far Bahati had come, but she explained she did not care, emphasizing that "everybody came from somewhere."

She went on to argue that nobody had asked Bahati to come to the U.S. and that it was her choice to join Baddies. She further added:



"Everybody get the same treatment. Hands, foot, mouth, all that. Spit all that, b**ch. Stop playing with me, h*e… You said you fight dirty, b**ch. Right?"

Daisy explained her growing tension with Bahati, which set the stage for additional allegations.

Daisy raises speculation of a hookup

Daisy later brought up claims targeting Bahati’s alleged involvement with security staff. This speculation was shared during exchanges surrounding their ongoing conflict.

Daisy questioned Bahati’s actions during the premiere, specifically asking why she was "getting security guards" in the back. She continued,



"Rightlike the weak a** b**ch you are. Selling wolf tickets, girl. Keep your a** on the playground. Had a whole mohawk on the side. How your hair ain't grow back yet, mama."

These statements directly suggested misconduct but were not supported by evidence.

Observers pointed out that Daisy’s claims stemmed from frustration following the fight and subsequent comments by others about the outcome.

Bahati denies allegations and issues a warning

In response, Bahati directly denied Daisy’s speculation and emphasized that no hookup occurred between her and Zeus' security.

She also expressed that the allegations were fabricated out of anger.

Bahati explained that she did not want to speak negatively about Xavier, emphasizing that he is a nice person and that they have "no history."

She also warned Daisy about continuing with accusations, saying that if she were to pursue defamation, Daisy would be silenced.

Bahati added that if Daisy kept spreading false claims, her address would be exposed "next." Bahati also mentioned having the ability to escalate consequences for false statements:

"I swear I got the ability to get your whole social media existence removed for life. Might shut you up for once."

Bahati also addressed that she had access to Daisy’s personal details, including her number, house, address, and family information, without Daisy providing them.

She warned Daisy not to test how far she could go. Bahati said Daisy was "lying" because Xavier claimed Bahati won the fight at the playground, which she believed hurt Daisy’s "ego."

Stay tuned for more updates.