Baddies USA: Chapter 1 episode 2 recap: One Baddie fainted after a fight as Zeus CEO announces a change in the show's direction

Zeus Network Founder and CEO Lemuel Plummer speaks during the grand opening of Joseline's Cabaret Las Vegas (Image via Getty)

Episode 2 of Baddies USA: Chapter 1 focused on ongoing confrontations among the cast members, a baddie fainting during a conflict, and announcements regarding the show's structure.

The episode began with the cast settling into the new location, with multiple interactions escalating into physical confrontations.

During one scene, Smiley collapsed after a fight, prompting immediate attention from fellow cast members and production staff. The incident raised concerns regarding safety protocols on set.

Meanwhile, Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer addressed the cast, indicating a shift in the show's approach and highlighting the intention to spotlight emerging leaders alongside established cast members.

Episode 2 highlights of Baddies USA: Chapter 1

Smiley’s collapse during the episode

During a confrontation, Smiley fainted following a physical altercation with Biggie.

Cast members intervened, and she regained consciousness shortly after. Medical assistance was called, and the situation was managed on-site. In a confessional, Smiley said,

"So I regained consciousness. Consciousness. I came back to life."

The episode did not confirm whether the collapse was due to a medical condition or another factor. Other participants reacted to the incident, and production staff monitored her condition.

Smiley's collapse became a focal point during the episode, as it interrupted ongoing interactions among other cast members and prompted discussions about safety on set.

Conflict among cast members

Multiple fights occurred throughout the episode, including altercations involving Tesehki, Summer, Biggie, and Smiley.

Discussions and confrontations centered around prior disagreements and ongoing personal disputes. Some cast members intervened to prevent escalation, while others engaged directly.

Certain scenes involved past grievances from previous seasons being addressed, including online statements and prior conflicts.

The episode captured these interactions as they occurred, with no additional commentary or interpretation provided.

Resolution or intervention measures were shown, including attempts to separate participants and de-escalate conflicts.

Announcements by Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer

In a structured meeting with the cast, Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer addressed the direction of the show. He indicated that the season would feature new leadership opportunities alongside returning cast members. He said,

"Part of this season and the unique thing as far as why we wanted to kind of bring the multiple worlds together is because we are looking for leaders. We are looking for new faces alongside Nat."

Plummer outlined the intention to highlight emerging personalities while maintaining the participation of established figures.

Additionally, he noted that some returning participants, including Natalie Nunn, may have limited involvement compared to previous seasons.

The announcement was delivered to the full cast, with Plummer emphasizing the selection of leaders as a central component of the season.

Additional developments

Episode 2 also included personal updates among cast members. Scotty announced her pregnancy and identified Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer as the father, with other participants responding to the news.

"It was really hard for me to express it, especially to a lot of people here, because there are some people that may dislike me or whatever. So I am pregnant," she said.

Later, Tinkaabellaaa described Scotty as a sneaky cast member but still offered her congratulations, highlighting the word "Congratulations" in her message.

Big Lex shared that he and Scotty never fully reconciled, explaining that they "never really made up," and noted that the news did not affect him personally.

Tavii pointed out the surprising aspect of the situation, emphasizing that it was Scottie with the baby rather than what others might have expected.

Meanwhile, Scotty described the emotional moment, noting that both she and others were crying, and called the experience heartwarming, focusing on the word "heartwarming" to describe the scene.

Stay tuned for more updates.