“I wanted it to be a surprise” - Giovanni shares honestly after meeting Giorgia for the first time, when asked whether he had imagined how she might look

Love Is Blind: Italy continued its first season with the episode where Giorgia and Giovanni finally met face-to-face after getting engaged in the pods.

The episode followed the structure of the show, which had the couples step out of the pods to see whether the emotional connection they formed without seeing each other would carry into real life.

Before the door opened, both Giorgia and Giovanni said they were excited and nervous to see each other.

Their meeting also tied back to something Giovanni had shared earlier. When Giorgia asked in the pods if he had pictured her appearance in his mind, he told her,

“I wanted it to be a surprise.”

He explained that he had not created any image of what she might look like, choosing instead to focus on their conversations and the feelings that grew through their early talks. This became an important part of their story, as their bond was shaped entirely through words and shared values without visual expectations.

The episode picked up from their engagement in the pods, where Giorgia had said, “I blindly do too,” after Giovanni read her a poem and asked if she wanted to build a future with him.

Their in-person meeting built on that moment, showing how they reacted when the connection they formed through a wall became real.

Seeing each other for the first time in Love Is Blind: Italy

Both Giorgia and Giovanni said they were excited to finally see each other. When the door opened, they walked forward smiling and hugged immediately. As they held each other, Giorgia said, “I can’t even get a word out.”

The moment captured the shift from hearing each other’s voices to standing together for the first time.

In his confessional, Giovanni explained what the moment felt like, saying,

“All of a sudden, I mean like seeing a face and matching it to a voice.”

When they pulled back, Giorgia asked if she was what he had imagined.

Giovanni told her, “I had no idea what you might look like.” When she asked if he really had no picture in his mind, he replied, “I wanted it to be a surprise. You’re gorgeous, you are.”

Giorgia told him he looked like “a real man,” and said she liked that. Wanting to mark the moment, Giovanni got down on one knee again. She became emotional and accepted his proposal once more, this time face-to-face.

Their meeting closed the chapter of the pods and began the next step of their relationship outside the walls that had first brought them together.



From their first conversation to the proposal in the pods in Love Is Blind: Italy

Giorgia and Giovanni’s meeting in person was rooted in the connection they formed during their earliest talks in the pods. Their first conversation began when Giovanni walked in humming, and Giorgia encouraged him to keep going.

They introduced themselves, and when she told him she was a geneticist, he said it sounded “pretty cool” and even a “dream.” He shared that he worked as an event organizer. Their conversation then shifted toward the future when Giorgia asked what marriage meant to him. Giovanni told her, “If you’re asking what marriage means to me, my grandparents are a perfect example.”

He described the memory of “my grandfather’s trembling hand when my grandmother died,” and added, “Love has always been the foundation of our family life.” Giorgia became emotional and said, “That made me emotional. Wow.”

Their talks continued with stories about their parents and what they learned from watching long-term relationships.

These conversations led to Giovanni’s decision to propose. He read her a poem, beginning with, “To make sure you hear me. My words sometimes grow thin…” Then he said, “I’m on bended knee. Gio-Gio, do you want now or in the future to smile with me, argue with me and make love afterwards every time?”

She answered, “I blindly do too.” Their bond in the pods was created the moment they carried into their first in-person meeting.

