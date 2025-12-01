Tracker season 3 episode 7 ending explained: What happened to Graham?

The tense events of Tracker season 3 take a darker turn in episode seven, an installment that blends the show’s ongoing family mystery with one of its most dangerous standalone cases. The series continues to follow Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley), a survivalist who uses his skills to solve cases and chase rewards while working through the painful history of his father’s death. The ongoing season has leaned harder into the conspiracy surrounding Ashton Shaw, weaving those threads through Colter’s weekly investigations in ways that feel more connected than ever.

The episode, titled Eat the Rich, places Colter in Boston, where his search for answers about David Pearson unexpectedly intersects with a frantic plea from Dale, a father desperate to find his missing daughter, Noelle. The hour leads to a chilling ending, one that centers on Graham Benning, a troubled heir whose fate becomes tied directly to the case, and to Colter’s growing conflict with MC, the Bennings’ calculating fixer.

The truth behind Graham’s fate and Colter’s final warning

The latest episode of Tracker season 3 seven closes with one of the series’ grimmest reveals: Graham Benning is found dead in a bathtub, staged to look like a suicide. Colter immediately realizes the scene has been arranged. The wounds and the position of the body don’t align with self-harm, and Graham’s behavior earlier in the day tells another story - he was scared, remorseful, and ready to confess. Graham had accidentally killed a waiter while high during a party at the Rosewood Chateau, and Noelle witnessed the incident while making a delivery. His panic wasn’t the panic of someone plotting an escape; it was the anxiety of a man finally ready to surrender.

Colter’s instincts point toward MC, the Bennings’ powerful fixer, as the architect of the cover-up. She arrives at the estate moments after Colter finds Noelle tied up and drugged, offering Narcan with a cool detachment that confirms she’s always three steps ahead. Yet the staged suicide is where her involvement becomes unmistakable. Graham’s death eliminates the one person who could confirm Noelle’s version of events and expose the family's history of silencing scandals.

By the end of the episode, Colter confronts MC directly. He doesn’t accuse her with theatrics, he states plainly that he knows she had Graham killed, likely with Gene Benning’s approval, and that she sanctioned the kidnapping and attempted overdose of Noelle. She doesn’t deny it, which tells Colter everything he needs to know. His final warning is quiet but sharp. He will be watching her, and when she inevitably slips up, he intends to be there. The moment establishes MC as a long-term adversary and deepens the show’s thematic tension between privilege and accountability.

Recap of Tracker Season 3 Episode 7

Tracker season 3 episode 7, titled Eat the Rich, opens with Noelle’s abduction during a stormy night, immediately setting a grim tone. Colter, still in Boston investigating David Pearson’s past connections to his father, meets Andy Fleming at a shooting range. Andy reveals memories of Ashton and David working with Walt Fleming on secretive projects involving tapes of men wired to machines, suggesting a larger conspiracy surrounding Ashton’s paranoia before his death.

Colter’s conversation is overheard by Dale, who begs for help finding his missing daughter. After learning Noelle worked at a weed dispensary, Colter visits her boss, Vince, whose hostility quickly gives way to useful information: Noelle changed her delivery route the night she disappeared and was behaving strangely.

Tracing her stops, Colter finds her e-bike near the office of lawyer Lyle Voss. Inside, Voss is dead, and Colter notices an open window, suggesting someone escaped. A voicemail from Noelle leads him to Voss’s rental property, where he discovers the scene of a break-in but Noelle is still missing.

Randy’s investigation reveals Voss was researching the Bennings, an influential Boston family linked to NDAs and sealed legal cases. Noelle worked at a party at their estate the night before she vanished. Another witness, waiter Aaron Delaney, was found dead after that party, deepening suspicions.

Colter’s brakes are cut en route to the estate, almost killing him. The attack confirms the threat he’s up against. Reenie’s source identifies the family fixer as MC, a private attorney who handles crises discreetly. When Colter arrives at the Benning estate using the attacker’s car, he’s waved through without suspicion.

Inside, he eventually finds Graham’s body staged in the bathtub. Graham’s phone contains a confession and a photo of Noelle tied up. Using GPS data, Colter locates the room where she’s being held. He confronts Milo, Graham’s accomplice, and kills him in a shootout. MC arrives almost immediately, supplies Narcan, and allows Colter to leave with Noelle, carefully maintaining her innocence.

The episode closes with Colter returning to confront MC. She continues the lie, insisting Graham and Milo acted alone. Colter doesn’t buy it. He warns her that he knows she orchestrated the entire cover-up and that, eventually, she will make a mistake. He intends to be there when it happens.

With Graham dead, MC exposed, though not defeated, and Noelle finally safe, the latest sets Tracker season 3 on a sharper, more dangerous path. The Benning conspiracy may be closed for now, but Colter’s warning ensures this won’t be the last time he crosses MC’s orbit, or the last time her influence threatens those who stand in her way.

Tracker season 3 is now available for streaming on Paramount+, along with the first two installments.