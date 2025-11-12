Tracker season 3 episode 4 ending explained: What shocking secret did Colter discover about Gracie?

Justin Hartley and Chelle Ramos in Tracker Season 3 (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️CBS)

Tracker follows Colter Shaw, a skilled survivalist and reward seeker who travels the country to locate missing people for cash rewards. Created by Ben H. Winters and based on Jeffery Deaver's novel The Never Game, the show debuted on CBS in February 2024.

Season 3 premiered on October 19, 2025, airing Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. Justin Hartley stars as Colter, bringing intensity to the lone-wolf tracker haunted by his family's past. The core cast includes Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene, Colter's sharp lawyer ally; Chris Lee as Velma Bruin's tech-savvy assistant, Randy; and guest spots from Jensen Ackles as Colter's estranged brother Russell Shaw in early episodes.

Episode 4, "No Man's Land," aired November 9, shifts to Texas for a standalone tale of betrayal and revenge. The shocking secret Colter discovers about Gracie is that she isn't who she claims to be. Gracie is actually Maggie Holt, the wife of local Sheriff Paul Holt, and she's been using a fake identity to hide her affair with the missing man, Trey Landry.

This reveal turns the missing-person case into a powder keg of jealousy, corruption and hidden motives, forcing Colter to question every lead while dodging bullets in a lawless border town.

Tracker season 3 episode 4 ending explained: Colter uncovers Grace’s real identity and faces a deadly showdown

In season 3, episode 3, titled "First Fire," we saw Colter wrapped a tense case on Halloween night. A nurse's murder linked to an escaped arsonist named Heston Koontz pulled him into a web of clues with local cop Dundee. Colter's tracking led to a psychiatric facility breakout, revealing Koontz's fire-starting history tied to the killing. He saved lives amid flames but uncovered hints of larger threats, setting up his ongoing family mysteries.

In episode 4, we see Colter arrive in Fort Morris, Texas, after Randy flags a $10,000 reward for finding Trey Landry, a veterinarian reported missing by his girlfriend, Gracie. She explains that Trey vanished after skipping work and a date, leaving behind odd signs like large cash deposits in his account.

Colter starts simple, grilling Gracie on details, but her story frays fast. Randy traces Trey's phone to the Bellwood Lodge, a quiet spot that smells like trouble. Colter sneaks into Trey's room and spots a gift box labelled for "Maggie" plus blood on the carpet. The maid spills that Maggie is the wife of local Sheriff Paul Holt, and Trey's been sneaking around there.

This leads Colter straight to Gracie and she cracks under pressure, admitting her real name is Maggie Holt. The secret hits hard. Gracie's alias covers her role as the sheriff's wife in a full-blown affair with Trey. Maggie hired Colter under the fake name because she feared her husband knew about the cheating and might have made Trey disappear.

She hands over the reward money as her last savings, swearing Holt's the jealous type but insisting he's no killer. Colter buys it enough to push forward, but en route to question the sheriff, corrupt deputies—loyal to a drug lord named Alonzo Diaz—ambush him. They stuff him in a truck headed for the desert, planning to bury him in "no man's land."

Colter fights dirty, grabbing a gun and leaping from the moving vehicle. He lands hard, bruised and bleeding, with no phone signal for miles. Drawing on his survival skills, he tracks a herd of cattle to a remote ranch.

There, he borrows a horse and rides back to town like a scene from an old Western. He storms Holt's house, weapon in hand from the sheriff's own cabinet, demanding answers. Holt plays it straight: he suspected the affair but thought it was over. The deputies are rotten on Diaz's payroll for smuggling drugs, guns and people across the border. Evidence keeps vanishing and Holt's outgunned.

Teamwork kicks in as Colter and Holt search over deputy files, zeroing in on Wade Fairbank and Cody Ernst as Diaz's insiders. Randy hacks security cams showing Trey last with a kid named Jimmy Ferris. Reenie digs up Jimmy's backstory: his mom died in a Diaz-ordered hit years back, a cold case that never closed.

Colter connects the dots—Trey moonlighted as Diaz's off-books horse vet, doping quarter horses for races. Jimmy snatched Trey to use his access, stealing tranquillisers to knock out guards and slip onto Diaz's ranch for payback. The duo raids Trey's clinic, where Wade's waiting.

Colter wings him but gets zilch on Trey's spot. Wade coughs up that the kidnapping was payback gone wrong, and Colter's escape attempt flagged him as a fed.

The climax explodes at Diaz's fortified ranch, a dusty compound crawling with armed goons. Colter and Holt stake it out, spotting Jimmy marching Trey inside at gunpoint, posing as a vet tech. They breach the perimeter, finding Trey zip-tied in a barn, roughed up but alive.

Upstairs, Jimmy corners Diaz in his office, gun drawn, ranting about his mom's unsolved murder. Colter bursts in, talking Jimmy down with raw empathy—he gets the rage, flashing back to his own losses like his dad's cliff fall and the Echo Ridge secrets.

Chaos erupts as Diaz shoots Jimmy in the gut, Jimmy fires back, dropping the kingpin dead. More of Diaz's crew swarms—Colter dodges bullets, flips a table for cover, and picks them off with precise shots. Holt covers from the hall, nailing a crooked deputy aiming at Colter's back.

Colter shields Jimmy as they drag him out. Trey, freed and steady-handed, patches Jimmy's wound with ranch supplies, stabilising him enough for an airlift.

Colter feeds Holt the story that Jimmy acted in self-defence against Diaz's ambush. The kid lives, airlifted to a hospital, whispering regrets as Colter urges him to build a life, not chase ghosts.

Back in town, the dust settles on multiple fronts. Maggie meets Colter at a roadside diner, reward cash in hand. She owns the lie fully now—her marriage to Holt was crumbling long before Trey, poisoned by his long hours and her loneliness.

Devastated by the truth, Holt confronts her but lets go clean, agreeing to the divorce without a fight. "Go be happy," he tells her, voice cracking. Maggie chooses Trey, who's recovering and ready to testify against Diaz's remnants. She apologised to Colter for involvinh him in this case and said “You’re a good man, Colter Shaw”.

The episode closes on Colter driving off into the sunset, whittling a stick—a quiet nod to his dad's old habit—reminding viewers his own secrets simmer beneath the cases.

Looking ahead, episode 5 teases Colter circling back to family ties. With Russell's shadow lingering from the premiere and new clues on their mom's role in the past, expect Colter to juggle a Pacific Northwest case while Randy uncovers digital trace on the Shaw family murder. Holt's nod to future help hints at Texas callbacks, blending standalone action with the slow-burn mythology that keeps fans hooked.

Catch Tracker season 3 on CBS Sundays at 8 p.m. ET, or stream episodes next-day on Paramount+.

Stay tuned for more such updates!