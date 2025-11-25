Tracker season 3 episode 6 ending explained: Does Colter manage to stop the 'Angel of Death'?

In Tracker season 3, Colter Shaw continues his high-stakes work as a reward seeker who travels the country solving disappearances, exposing criminals, and untangling complex emotional histories along the way. Created by Ben Winters and inspired by Jeffery Deaver’s bestselling The Never Game, the CBS procedural balances case-of-the-week storytelling with a longer, personal mystery tied to Colter’s past.

The latest episode follows Colter as he hunts a serial killer who sees himself as an “angel of mercy,” a man convinced he’s relieving others of suffering. The tension escalates quickly, and by the end of the hour, Colter is forced into a dramatic confrontation that tests both his instincts and resilience.

Colter’s pursuit of the so-called Angel, and how he stops him

The Tracker season 3 episode 6, titled Angel, ending hinges on a procedural chain of discoveries that brings Colter from Margot’s abandoned car to the identity of a serial murderer operating undetected for decades. After finding Margot’s personal phone and learning she was exchanging photos with a mystery contact, Colter traces the burner number to Gunther, a crime-scene photographer who, along with Eddie, a memorabilia collector, had been collaborating with Margot on amateur investigations. Their files reveal a recurring symbol: angel wings marked at multiple death scenes previously ruled accidental.

Colter identifies the Hardens’ house as the turning point after uncovering a hidden room containing food remnants and the killer’s angel insignia. With Randy’s help, he cross-matches victims and discovers all had ties to the Vorhees Physical Therapy Center. A flyer points directly to an aide named Francis Gable, whose pattern fits every element of the murders. The basement at Francis’ home confirms the long-running kill cycle.

Francis then abducts Margot and targets Eddie and Gunther to erase anyone connecting the crimes. Colter arrives as Francis attempts to kill Gunther and stops him in a direct confrontation, fatally wounding him with a pair of scissors. Through methodical clues, phone data, crime-scene patterns, behavioral profiling, and institutional overlap, Colter dismantles the killer’s system and prevents further deaths.

Recap of Tracker Season 3 Episode 6

Episode 6 of Tracker season 3 begins with Margot Webster, a crime-scene cleaner and true-crime enthusiast, disappears after working the Harden home, where an elderly couple’s deaths were ruled accidental. Colter finds her car abandoned with blood inside and discovers her personal phone, which she used to send oversized crime-scene photos to a burner number. This clue leads him to Gunther and Eddie, two online acquaintances of Margot who investigate cases as a hobby.

The trio reviews Margot’s flagged evidence from the Harden residence and discovers drag marks on the stairs and a hidden room stocked with food containers, signs someone was living inside the home during the deaths. A recurring angel-wing symbol links the Hardens’ deaths to other caregiver-and-patient fatalities across the region. Randy traces all victims to the Vorhees Physical Therapy Center, and at the facility Colter learns that aide Francis Gable made memorial flyers featuring the same symbol.

At Francis’ house, Colter finds two preserved bodies, Francis’ mother and disabled brother, missing for 25 years, confirming him as the serial killer. Francis has kidnapped Margot for investigating too deeply and plans to eliminate Eddie and Gunther. Colter reaches their building as Francis attacks, stopping him moments before he kills Gunther. Francis is killed in the struggle, Margot is freed, and her amateur-sleuth partners survive.

But the episode’s end holds another shock, shifting the story away from the case and back toward Colter’s long-running mystery. After the arrest, Colter checks in with Reenie, who has been digging into the identity of David Pearson, the man Colter suspects is connected to his father’s death. When she sends Colter a photograph, he is stunned by what he sees, a visual confirmation that the person calling himself Ashton Shaw may actually be David Pearson. The frame freezes on Colter’s shaken expression, closing the episode with one of the season’s biggest reveals yet.

Tracker season 3 is available to stream on Paramount.