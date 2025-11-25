"I am never saying ‘never’ ever again": Hugh Jackman shares his take on returning as The Wolverine

Hugh Jackman and Graham Norton (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️The Graham Norton Show)

Hugh Jackman first appeared with his adamantium claws in 2000's X-Men. That role launched a franchise that ran for nearly two decades. He starred in nine films as the gruff, cigar-chomping mutant, Wolverine. The part defined Jackman's career but it took a toll with years of gruelling workouts and physical strain.

By 2017, Jackman was done. Logan gave a raw and emotional goodbye. Wolverine's death ended his solo trilogy. Directed by James Mangold, the R-rated Western got an Oscar nod for screenplay. It grossed over $619 million worldwide. Jackman said it was his favorite film.

After seven years, in 2024, Hugh Jackman returned in Deadpool & Wolverine which broke records. It made $1.3 billion and Jackman became a multiverse version of Logan. He teamed up with Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool. The movie was Marvel's biggest R-rated bet and brought Fox's X-Men into the MCU.

On a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Jackman shared his view on returning as The Wolverine, saying-

“Every time you’re on [talk show], you gotta go, ‘Nope, I’m not doing that again.’ But then you keep making another one. And it’s a big big hit. So are you gonna have to do it again?” Maybe. I am never saying ‘never’ ever again… But I did mean it when I said ‘never’ [the first time], until the day when I changed my mind. But I really did for quite a few years, I meant it.”

Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president, tried to stop him. He recalled-

"I said, ‘Let me give you a piece of advice, Hugh. Don’t come back. You had the greatest ending in history with ‘Logan.’ That’s not something we should undo."

Jackman went ahead anyway. The immense success of the film proved that the team-up worked.

Hugh Jackman shares about his short retirement and comeback as The Wolverine

Jackman's choice for Deadpool & Wolverine came from watching the 2016 Deadpool. He told Fandango-

“I was like, ‘Those two characters together.’ I knew it. I knew the fans wanted it ever since I put on the claws, people talked about these two. So, that had always been there, but I just knew. I rang Ryan [Reynolds]. And I just said, ‘Let’s do it.’ Like, I hadn’t rung my agent, no one. I had to ring my agent and said, ‘Oh, by the way, I have just committed to a movie.’”

Jackman's Wolverine started with a lucky break. He beat out bigger names like Russell Crowe for X-Men. Over 17 years, he turned the side character into an anti-hero. His 6-foot-2 build and Australian toughness fit Logan perfectly. But the job was hard. He spent hours in the yellow suit. Ice baths and steak diets kept him in shape.

After Logan, he shifted to stage shows and family time. He told Norton-

"I swear to you, when I said I was done, I really thought I was done."

Hugh Jackman retired from playing Wolverine after Logan in 2017 for clear reasons. For 17 years he had to stay shredded, eating six chicken-and-broccoli meals a day, training twice daily and dehydrating himself before every shirtless scene. By age 48, he was tired of the cycle.

He was emotionally ready to move on after Logan. He wanted more time with his family, to return to musical theater (he later starred in The Music Man on Broadway) and to play different kinds of characters. At that moment, he genuinely believed he was finished and repeatedly said he was 100 % done.

The change of mind came on a drive home when Jackman felt a sudden urge after seeing Deadpool. Fans had wanted a Wolverine-Deadpool fight since the comics in 2009. Jackman and Reynolds joked about it for years but schedules never matched up. When they did, Jackman used the multiverse idea.

Talk now centres on Avengers: Doomsday in 2026, directed by The Russo brothers and whether Jackman will appear or not. Jackman's hint of "maybe" has fans excited. He can also star in the sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars. Jackman stays vague on any confirmations as of yet.

Currently Jackman is seen promoting his new musical drama Song Sung Blue with co-star Kate Hudson premiering on December 25, 2025 .

