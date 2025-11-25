What role did Eric Dane play as a guest star on Brilliant Minds? Character explored

Eric Dane (Image via Getty)

Eric Dane guest-starred in an emotional Thanksgiving episode of Brilliant Minds, portraying Matthew, a firefighter diagnosed with ALS — the same disease that Dane himself is battling. The storyline follows Matthew’s struggle to share his diagnosis with his family and his difficulty accepting support as his condition worsens, all set during the holiday.

The 53-year-old actor shared his own diagnosis in April 2025. Show creator and showrunner Michael Grassi emphasized that the team aimed to portray Dane’s experience with honesty and respect, avoiding any sensationalism. He also noted that, unlike many episodes focused on medical puzzles, this one centers on the emotional reality of living with illness.

After Dane expressed interest in appearing on the series, conversations began that led to his involvement, with the cast, crew, and writers deeply committed to honoring him and his real-life journey. Grassi highlighted how meaningful it was for everyone to create a truthful, compassionate portrayal of ALS, acknowledging the neurodegenerative disease has no cure and profoundly impacts patients’ lives.

Brilliant Minds is an American medical-drama inspired by the work of neurologist Oliver Sacks — particularly his books The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat and An Anthropologist on Mars. The series premiered in the United States on September 23, 2024, on NBC. It is currently midway through the two-season run, and on the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, the show has a critics rating of 88%, while the general audience rating stands at 82%.

All about Eric Dane's Matthew in Brilliant Minds

The episode opens with Matthew, played by Eric Dane, experiencing a recurring nightmare in which he sits frozen in his burning home while his family cries out for help — a moment the story later revisits. He meets Dr. Oliver Wolf, who warns his ALS condition is worsening and recommends a sleep apnea machine and telling his family, both of which Matthew resists.

Matthew’s ex-wife, portrayed by Mädchen Amick, and his daughter eventually learn of his ALS diagnosis and explain that, although the disease is progressive, many researchers are actively pursuing treatments. Matthew continues to struggle with his dream throughout the episode, and Wolf finally interprets that the dream is about Matthew’s family saving him and not the other way around.

The episode concludes with Matthew sharing his feelings in a voiceover, which turns out to be him using a voice-making app. The technology is used by ALS patients to preserve their voice as they start to lose their ability to speak.

How to watch Brilliant Minds

New episodes of Brilliant Minds season 2 air on Mondays on NBC. Viewers can also stream the entire show on Peacock, where new installments are released a day after their television premiere. The show is also available for renting on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Peacock offers two main subscription tiers for U.S. viewers: Peacock Premium, priced at $10.99/month (or $109.99/year), and Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $16.99/month (or $169.99/year).

