Grey’s Anatomy fame Eric Dane returns to television amid his ALS diagnosis

Eric Dane, best known to many as Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy, returns to television with a personal guest appearance on NBC’s Brilliant Minds. The actor, 53, revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease with no current cure.

In the Thanksgiving episode of the medical drama aired on November 24, 2025, Dane portrays Matthew, a firefighter struggling to accept the realities of his ALS diagnosis and the growing need to lean on his family and colleagues. His involvement began when he reached out as a fan of the series, sparking conversations with creator Michael Grassi about how families navigate difficult diagnoses.

In the Thanksgiving episode of Brilliant Minds, Eric Dane guest stars as Matthew, a firefighter navigating the challenges of an ALS diagnosis. The episode opens with a recurring dream. In the dream, Matthew is trapped in his burning home, unable to move as his family calls for help. This dream reflects his fear of losing control as the disease progresses.

Matthew visits Dr. Oliver Wolf, who informs him that his ALS is advancing faster than expected. Wolf recommends a BiPAP sleep apnea machine. He urges him to involve his family, but Matthew refuses. He does not want to burden his loved ones. He hides his diagnosis from his ex-wife and daughter. He chooses instead to live at the firehouse, where his colleagues assist him.

As the episode unfolds, his family learns the truth. They confront him with compassion, explaining the importance of support. Matthew struggles with accepting help, especially as a lifelong first responder used to rescuing others.

Medical accuracy shapes the episode. The writing team consulted ALS specialists and individuals with personal experience. Matthew’s progression is shown through small but significant changes—breathing difficulties, mobility issues, and emotional withdrawal.

A key turning point comes when Dr. Wolf interprets Matthew’s dream as a message about letting his family save him. Matthew eventually agrees to use the BiPAP machine and begins accepting support. The final sequence shows him recording his thoughts through a voice-generating app, a tool used by many ALS patients before they lose the ability to speak.

The episode concludes with a touching show of solidarity as firefighters and community members gather outside Matthew’s home, symbolizing the support system he once resisted but now embraces.

Showrunner Michael Grassi details the collaborative process behind Dane’s guest role

In an interview with Deadline dated November 24, 2025, Showrunner Michael Grassi described the process of bringing Eric Dane onto Brilliant Minds as deeply collaborative from the start. Grassi said Dane’s team reached out because Dane was a fan of the show, and the conversations quickly turned to how a family navigates a difficult diagnosis.

He added,

"So, I think from day one, Eric and I were on the same page in the sense that we wanted to tell not a story about a diagnosis, in the sense that, like, it’s a medical mystery, [and] we have to figure out what’s wrong. We wanted to tell a story about somebody who has already been diagnosed and who comes into our hospital and has a relationship, and, strangely, since everyone at the hospital knows about Matthew’s condition, that’s a safe space."

Grassi stressed that the aim was to honor him and his experience and to avoid sensationalizing the disease. He added that cast, crew, and writers really stepped up in such a beautiful way.

The episode was co-written with Dr. Daniela Lamas and consulted ALS specialists. Grassi said the team also relied on writers who had family members living with ALS to ensure accuracy.

Grassi described practical, day-to-day collaboration with Dane. He said they were open while filming the story, emphasizing,

"We want to meet Eric where he is, and we want to tell an honest story, and we wanted to meet him and his story in terms of where he [was] that day…when you’re dealing with a progressive illness, sometimes stuff changes every day. So we just really wanted to be open and collaborative and keep the conversation going every day."

On set, Grassi recalled the crew’s reaction to Dane’s final scenes. He told reporters the performance was so moving that the crew stood and applauded for about ten minutes after the take.

Grassi framed the episode as less a medical mystery and more a study in adaptation. He explained that ALS requires continuous adjustment, and that the episode was written to show how a patient and family adapt over time.

Overall, Grassi presented the episode as a product of sustained dialogue. He emphasized respect for Dane’s lived experience and a commitment to accuracy, sensitivity, and emotional truth throughout development and production.

Catch Brilliant Minds on NBC.