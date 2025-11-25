Type keyword(s) to search

The Voice Knockouts: Who all are left?

Who all are moving ahead towards the playoffs as they manage to impress the coaches.
posted by Ranjita Paul
Tuesday 11/25/2025 at 2:41AM EST
  • The Voice season 28 (Image via Instagram/@nbcthevoice)
    The Voice Knockouts are finally here as only a few singers are heading towards the playoffs. Musical Coaches Michael Buble, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg have successfully gathered a team of talented musicians as they move ahead.

    The Voice: Who’s left after the knockout round?

     

    These are the artists who remain strong and continue to move forward. 

    Team Buble: 

    Rob Cole

    While he did not make a big impression in season 25, Rob Cole is back stronger than ever and is headed towards the Playoffs. 

    Jazz McKenzie

    During the Knockoffs rehearsals, mega mentor Zac Brown asked McKenzie to “work even harder."

    "Jazz has so much power and swagger too... As incredible as she is, she can do so much more. There are some sections where you run out of breath a little bit. You’re doing these long runs. They require a lot of air." 

    Trinity 

    Trinity made a huge impression on the coaches as she managed to pull off a “four-person song all by herself.”

    Max Chambers

    The teen singer managed to get Bublé's Mic Drop after coaches were in awe of his spirited performance of a Stevie Wonder track. 

    Team Niall 

    Ava Nat

    Ava Nat’s performance of “Hopelessly Devoted" in the Knockouts helped her bag a spot in the Playoffs and also a group of fans.

    Aiden Ross

    Snoop Dogg was impressed by Ross’ performance as he said, 

    “The way you sing, the way you handle that record, you sound like you could win The Voice, and that’s no cap. That’s just real talk.”

    Kirbi 

    Kirbi has garnered considerable attention on the show. She said,

    “My faith is a big part of who I am, while talking about her performances. 

    Dek of Hearts

    This is the only group that has managed to make it onto The Voice. As the team chose Niall over Reba, Horan said,

    "Getting Dek of Hearts on Team Niall might be one of the biggest shocks in Voice history. If you beat Reba McEntire to a country music Artist, you’re doing something right."

    Team Reba 

    Peyton Kyle

    The singer-songwriter from Gainesville, Georgia, is moving towards the playoffs. 

    Ryan Mitchell

    Ryan Mitchell has already made Voice history as the contestant of the first-ever Carson Callback. Ryan said, 

    “Carson gave me such an amazing opportunity and I really wanna show him that I am not taking it for granted. I want to make him proud.”

    Aubrey Nicole

    Aubrey managed to leave a lasting impression as she sang "I'm Gonna Love You Through It," which is Martina McBride's ode to “cancer survivors and those who care for them.”

    Aaron Nichols

    Buble had already predicted that Nichols and McEntire might win The Voice together. 

    Team Snoop

    Toni Lorene

    Coach Niall Horan praised the singer as he said, 

    “Toni, some of that stuff you were doing there was just bonkers. Hitting that nearly-whistle note was just crazy."

    Mindy Miller

    The Nashville singer is “having the time of her life playing guitar on The Voice.”

    Ralph Edwards

    Ralph impressed the coaches with his rendition of an Ed Sheeran song, making him yet another frontrunner. 

    Yoshihanaa

    This singer managed to get Snoop's Mic Drop for a very simple reason:

    “Her pipes are just incredible.”

