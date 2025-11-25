The Voice Knockouts: Who all are left?

The Voice Knockouts are finally here as only a few singers are heading towards the playoffs. Musical Coaches Michael Buble, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg have successfully gathered a team of talented musicians as they move ahead.
These are the artists who remain strong and continue to move forward.
While he did not make a big impression in season 25, Rob Cole is back stronger than ever and is headed towards the Playoffs.
During the Knockoffs rehearsals, mega mentor Zac Brown asked McKenzie to “work even harder."
"Jazz has so much power and swagger too... As incredible as she is, she can do so much more. There are some sections where you run out of breath a little bit. You’re doing these long runs. They require a lot of air."
Trinity made a huge impression on the coaches as she managed to pull off a “four-person song all by herself.”
The teen singer managed to get Bublé's Mic Drop after coaches were in awe of his spirited performance of a Stevie Wonder track.
Ava Nat’s performance of “Hopelessly Devoted" in the Knockouts helped her bag a spot in the Playoffs and also a group of fans.
Snoop Dogg was impressed by Ross’ performance as he said,
“The way you sing, the way you handle that record, you sound like you could win The Voice, and that’s no cap. That’s just real talk.”
Kirbi has garnered considerable attention on the show. She said,
“My faith is a big part of who I am, while talking about her performances.
This is the only group that has managed to make it onto The Voice. As the team chose Niall over Reba, Horan said,
"Getting Dek of Hearts on Team Niall might be one of the biggest shocks in Voice history. If you beat Reba McEntire to a country music Artist, you’re doing something right."
The singer-songwriter from Gainesville, Georgia, is moving towards the playoffs.
Ryan Mitchell has already made Voice history as the contestant of the first-ever Carson Callback. Ryan said,
“Carson gave me such an amazing opportunity and I really wanna show him that I am not taking it for granted. I want to make him proud.”
Aubrey managed to leave a lasting impression as she sang "I'm Gonna Love You Through It," which is Martina McBride's ode to “cancer survivors and those who care for them.”
Buble had already predicted that Nichols and McEntire might win The Voice together.
Coach Niall Horan praised the singer as he said,
“Toni, some of that stuff you were doing there was just bonkers. Hitting that nearly-whistle note was just crazy."
The Nashville singer is “having the time of her life playing guitar on The Voice.”
Ralph impressed the coaches with his rendition of an Ed Sheeran song, making him yet another frontrunner.
This singer managed to get Snoop's Mic Drop for a very simple reason:
“Her pipes are just incredible.”
TOPICS: The Voice, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire