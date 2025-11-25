"Respect and consideration" - Physical: Asia Team Japan captain Yushin Okami points to Japan’s bowing custom while appreciating international support

Yushin Okami of Japan reacts to his submission loss to Ovince Saint Preux in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside the Saitama Super Arena (Image via Getty)

Team Japan participated in the Netflix series Physical: Asia, where they represented their country both in competition and in cultural practice.

On November 24, 2025, Team Japan captain Yushin Okami shared an Instagram post featuring a photo of the team lined up during the entrance of all teams. In the caption, Okami wrote,

"This is a Japanese cultural practice demonstrating respect and consideration for others."

The post acknowledged support from international fans and highlighted the team’s bowing custom as part of their representation in the series.

Team Japan’s cultural gesture and global appreciation of Physical: Asia

In his post, Okami expressed gratitude to international supporters, writing,

"Thank you to everyone around the world for supporting TEAM JAPAN. We have received countless messages of support and encouragement."

The post included a team photo showing the members lined up at the entrance of all teams. He also emphasized the team’s cultural practice, stating,

"Beginning with a bow, ending with a bow... We express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone."

The Instagram update documented both Team Japan’s acknowledgment of global support and their adherence to the Japanese bowing custom.

Battle Rope Relay performance

Team Japan competed in Quest 4, the Battle Rope Relay, which required each team to select three members for a two-round endurance relay.

Team Japan’s participants were Soichi Hashimoto, Yoshio Itoi and Yushin Okami. In Round 1, Japan scored 1,194 hits, placing second behind Australia, which scored 1,336.

Mongolia and Korea scored 1,143 and 763 hits, respectively. Round 2 featured Japan and Australia, with Japan achieving 1,116 hits and Australia 961, securing Team Japan’s advancement to Quest 5.

Death Match overview

After Quest 4, Teams Australia, Mongolia and Korea competed in Quest 4.5, the Pillar Push Death Match, as they did not qualify for direct advancement.

Players from the Battle Rope Relay were ineligible for Quest 4.5, resulting in different lineups. Team Australia’s participants were Alexandra Milne, Dom Tomato and Katelin van Zyl.

Team Mongolia’s players included Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan, Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan and Khandsuren Gantogtokh. Team Korea competed with Kim Dong-hyun, Amotti, and Kim Min-jae.

The Death Match required teams to push a 1,200kg pillar for 100 laps. The results reported by Netflix showed Team Korea finishing first, followed by Mongolia in second place and Australia in third, resulting in Australia’s elimination.

In the episode, it was announced that Team Australia was eliminated after Quest 4.5, having come in third place.

Castle conquest and Japan’s elimination

Quest 5 involved transporting a 2.2-ton supply wagon through a castle arena, lowering a bridge by rope climb, navigating uneven terrain with support beams, battering down a gate and raising the drawbridge.

Korea had an advantage from the Manual Treadmill Relay, allowing them to view a map of the arena before starting.

Team Japan’s participants were Katsumi Nakamura, Yushin Okami, Soichi Hashimoto, Yoshio Itoi, Nonoka Ozaki, and Kana Watanabe.

The challenge required teams to complete the course within one hour; otherwise, they would automatically be eliminated.

Team Japan encountered difficulties while maneuvering the supply wagon over uneven terrain. The final attempt to raise the drawbridge was not completed within the time limit.

Quest 5 results indicated Korea completed the task in 17 minutes 53 seconds, Mongolia in 25 minutes 15 seconds, and Japan failed to complete the quest.

The episode showed that Team Japan was "eliminated" from the competition after failing to complete Quest 5.

Stay tuned for more updates.