Idaho Lottery releases new winning numbers for Powerball, Mega Millions, and more in the November 24 drawing

​The Idaho Lottery has released the new winning numbers for the draw date of November 24. Of course, it is evident that several Idaho residents like to play these lotteries, either for fun or to actually win big.

The state has a lot of lottery options such as Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America, Lucky for Life, 5 Star Draw, Idaho Cash, Pick 3, and Pick 4. Some jackpots in the U.S. have been huge over the years, including a $1.27 billion Mega Millions win in California in 2024. Because of this, people like to check the results to see if they got lucky.

Here are the winning numbers for Monday, November 24, 2025:

Powerball (Nov. 24)

08-16-26-30-58

Powerball: 14

Power Play: 2

Pick 3 (Nov. 24)

Day: 0-6-2

Night: 1-6-5

Pick 4 (Nov. 24)

Day: 0-1-8-3

Night: 1-0-1-1

Lucky for Life (Nov. 24)

03-11-18-24-38

Lucky Ball: 02

Lotto America (Nov. 24)

01-05-08-19-50

Star Ball: 06

ASB: 04

Idaho Cash (Nov. 24)

07-20-29-39-45

Players can check all past results and prize details on the Idaho Lottery website.

If you want to know when each game draws its winning numbers, here is the simple schedule:

Drawing times for Idaho games:

Powerball: Mon, Wed, Sat at 8:59 p.m. MT

Mega Millions: Tue & Fri at 9:00 p.m. MT

Pick 3: Every day at 1:59 p.m. and 7:59 p.m. MT

Pick 4: Every day at 1:59 p.m. and 7:59 p.m. MT

Lucky for Life: Mon & Thu at 8:35 p.m. MT

Lotto America: Mon, Wed, Sat at 9:00 p.m. MT

5 Star Draw: Tue & Fri at 8:00 p.m. MT

Idaho Cash: Daily at 8:00 p.m. MT

Tickets can be bought in person at gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores, and some airports in Idaho.

People who prefer buying tickets online can use the Jackpocket app. It lets players choose their numbers, buy tickets, view them digitally, and collect any winnings using their phone or computer.

With many games happening every week, the Idaho Lottery gives players plenty of chances to try their luck. Whether you checked your ticket already or are planning to buy a new one, the excitement continues for lottery players across Idaho.