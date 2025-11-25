90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jenny drops first image from her and Sumit’s café after relocation

Sumit and Jenny from 90 Day Fiance The Other Way (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jenny Slatten has shared a first glimpse of the newly relocated café she runs with husband Sumit Singh, marking a pivotal moment in the couple’s ongoing journey under the reality-TV spotlight.

Over on Instagram stories, Jenny showed fans the new café entrance, proving that she has switched the location following past issues with setup and support.







90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: The café move and image reveal

Jenny and Sumit launched their café venture during the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and since then, their shop’s journey has woven right into their storyline.

In the past years, the pair has struggled to operate their cafe due to problems with space, unavailability of running water, handling daily operations, and financial burden.

For example, Jenny and Sumit told interviewers they had to “buy water every day for cooking purposes” to keep the business running.

In the recent Instagram post, Jenny shared a photograph featuring the café sign titled Family Café, her husband behind the counter, and the café’s décor, signaling that the move has taken place.

The image may still be tied to their old location — viewers on social-media forums flagged that the photo appears similar to earlier televised scenes — but the update nonetheless indicates progress in the context of their reality-TV storyline.

In interviews related to 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jenny and Sumit discussed the relocation more broadly. In one conversation, Sumit said,



“We moved in with the parents and started a cafe together. So, we’re all together now.”



Jenny added:



“Well, it’s with the whole family … It’s called the Family Café.”



Business milestones and remaining questions

Despite the café image being a positive sign, details remain sparse. The couple and their family have not publicly disclosed the full new location, interior redesign specs, or official opening dates in press materials.

While Jenny’s Instagram post shows the sign and basic interior, business metrics — such as revenue, hire count, or previous location details — remain undisclosed.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way have taken to online forums to question whether the posted image is truly from the new site or a retread of the old café décor.

Some suggest Jenny and Sumit might be constrained by contractual sensitivities — such as nondisclosure agreements tied to the filming of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

The couple’s broader status on the show reflects mixed emotions. In an interview with PEOPLE, Jenny admitted:



“[I’m] still not used to it,” referring to living with his parents. “I want my independent life back.”



Sumit, in the same interview, said:



“In the last seven years, I grew up as a person as well, and I learned how to be independent … Now … I’m having a hard time to adjust back in.”



Their business venture appears as part of this adjustment story on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way — not only an economic pursuit but also a cultural and familial accommodation.

For Jenny and Sumit, the image drop functions as a milestone: a public acknowledgment that the move is real, and their brand is evolving.

Whether the café succeeds or becomes another challenge, its story will tie into their continuing presence on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

