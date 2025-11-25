90 Day Fiancé: Amani Jlassi shares mental health update after sudden social media exit

Amani Jlassi from 90 Day Fiance (Image via Instagram/@theamanijlassi)

90 Day Fiancé’s Amani Jlassi opened up about how she has been feeling lately, following her sudden exit from online platforms earlier this month.

Her return comes only days after she deleted her Instagram account, following a video recorded from inside a hospital where she struggled to speak through tears.

The latest updates give the most honest look so far into her struggles, also explaining why she left without warning.

90 Day Fiancé: A difficult moment brought into public view

On 90 Day Fiancé, Amani Jlassi was already navigating a challenging set of circumstances before this latest development.

Viewers saw her attempt to manage pressure, cultural strain, and public scrutiny. Yet it was her sudden departure from Instagram—after appearing from a hospital bed—that transformed concern into alarm among followers of 90 Day Fiancé.

In the original footage, she visibly trembled while attempting to explain the weight she was carrying. At one point, she asked,



“Do you feel like you’re going to break?”



Her voice cracked repeatedly, and she appeared exhausted, overwhelmed, and fighting to stay composed. Shortly afterward, without warning, her personal page disappeared entirely.

Days later, she reappeared. Her first new post showed two photos side by side — one taken at the hospital during a psychiatric crisis, the other taken recently. Alongside the images, she wrote,



“In my lowest moments, I chose awareness over pretending to be perfect online.”



Her tone was simple, direct, and without dramatization: a description, not a plea.

In another slide, there was a picture of her diagnosis - showing Acute Stress Disorder, along with adjustment issues tied to anxiety and low mood, major depression, and signs of psychosis.

A return shaped by honesty

On 90 Day Fiancé, viewers watched Amani endure difficult confrontations both internally and externally. Her newest update reflects that same arc, but outside the camera’s frame.

With the diagnosis sheet, there was a clip from a gym where she cried without holding back. In the clip, she shared that she had been using antidepressants - she seemed rattled, yet still pushed through the workout.

The update from her time in the hospital, along with the vanishing act and recent pictures, links together somehow - each reveals someone facing what they can't avoid or ignore.

Among fans of 90 Day Fiancé, reactions to her return reflect a mixture of relief, sympathy, and unease. Some encouraged her decision to speak plainly. Others urged her to withdraw from social media entirely.

She did not address those responses directly. She wrote only that she would share more “when it’s time.”

Her departure struck viewers deeply, perhaps because it came just after she had displayed such vulnerability. The abrupt absence left many unsure if she had declined further.

Her return did not come with explanations or apologies. Instead, she offered something clearer: documentation, contrast, and acknowledgment.

Whether Amani intends to stay online remains unclear. She has not stated whether she will continue filming, nor what her recovery timeline looks like.

There is a sense, in the tone of her writing, that Amani intends this moment as a turning point rather than an explanation.

For now, what matters to the fans is that she has returned, not as a spectacle, but as a woman sharing the truth of her difficulty.

