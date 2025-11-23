Are Throuple Any, Matt & Amani of 90 Day Fiancé still together? Details explored

Amani, Any, and Matt of 90 Day Fiancé (Image via Instagram/@matt_inthemiddle)

During Season 11 of 90 Day Fiancé, Matt and Amani Jlassi appeared on the show alongside Any Aguirre, forming the franchise’s first throuple.

The three navigated legal and personal challenges while considering a divorce between Matt and Amani to allow Any to apply for a K-1 Visa.

As of mid-2025, reports indicate that Matt and Amani finalized their divorce, and Any chose to pursue a relationship with Matt.

Social media activity and public appearances suggest that the throuple no longer remains together.

Matt and Amani continue their marriage, while Any’s relationship with either member of the original couple appears to have ended.

Current status of the 90 Day Fiancé throuple

Matt and Amani’s divorce reportedly became official in July 2025. This allowed Matt to apply for a K-1 Visa with Any after she decided to marry Matt over Amani.

Viewers have noted that the three have not publicly appeared together since July. Any has unfollowed both Matt and Amani on social media, while Matt continues to follow Any.

When asked about the status of their relationships in a July 2025 interview with Swooon, Any explained that all relationships have periods that are "down and up," which is a normal part of any partnership. Amani also stated,

“We have problems we’ve worked through and that we are still working through. That’s part of being in a relationship.”

Relationship between Matt and Amani

Matt and Amani continue their marital relationship despite separating from Any. They have been married for over ten years and share two daughters under the age of 10.

Matt’s social media activity suggests the couple remains focused on their family.

In a recent Instagram post featuring Amani, Matt wrote that "nothing can compare," highlighting the uniqueness of his relationship with Amani in contrast to their previous throuple dynamic with Any.

The couple has not indicated any change in their marriage, and they continue to live together with their children.

Amani’s social media departure and health update

On November 18, 2025, Amani posted a TikTok video revealing that she was receiving hospital care for mental health reasons. She explained:

“I lost it, I guess. Um, do you ever feel like you’re going through a break? That you’re working hard, that you may break? Well, you will break.”

Following this, she deleted her Instagram account. Matt responded to fan inquiries, thanking everyone for checking in on Amani and explaining that she is well and with family. He added that when the "weight" is heavy, people may collapse, but rising from it makes them stronger.

Amani later shared on November 23 on Instagram Story,

“I shared what I did because mental health is a journey - not a performance. In my lowest moments, I chose awareness over pretending to be perfect online. Not for sympathy, but so people know they’re not alone.”

Amani later shared an Instagram story addressing her mental health journey.

She revealed that she had been diagnosed with acute stress disorder as her primary condition, along with adjustment disorder and major depressive disorder as secondary concerns.

Future with 90 Day Fiancé

Amani announced on October 16, 2025, that she would not return to 90 Day Fiancé. She explained that it is uncommon to see CEOs, visionaries, or industry leaders involved in the "noise" of reality TV and that her journey is calling her to focus on that stage now.

Matt and Any have not provided statements about their return. When asked in July 2025 whether they would participate in another season, all three said,

“We’re still recovering from the one that just finished.”

Stay tuned for more updates.