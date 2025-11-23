Aaron Paul confirms he won’t return as Powerplex in Invincible Season 4, saying the character took a toll on his mental state

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Aaron Paul poses in the press room during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Invincible stands out in adult animation for its blend of superhero action and genuine emotional impact. Created by Robert Kirkman, who also made The Walking Dead, the show adapts his 2003 Image Comics series co-created with Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley.

It centers on Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a teenager discovering his powers while facing family betrayals and the harsh realities of heroism. The cast includes J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man, Sandra Oh as Debbie, and other notable actors such as Gillian Jacobs and Walton Goggins.

Season 4 is set for March 2026, with a fifth confirmed, and Lee Pace voicing villain Thragg. However, Aaron Paul won't return as Powerplex from Season 3. In a Kinda Funny Gamescast interview promoting his game Dispatch, Paul said:

"I did a couple of episodes, and they asked me to come back for next season, but I've got to tell you...that show, I'm such a fan of. I watch every episode. I love. It was just way too gruelling on my psyche. It was such an emotional...I have such respect for what they're doing."

He added:

Powerplex is not just messing around. He's going through things. Turmoil. I put myself in that skin, and it was a skin I didn't feel comfortable in, to be honest. I didn't want to do it anymore...the thing is, everyone involved in that is amazing. What it did to me, I didn't like. I couldn't continue."

Season 1 launched on Prime Video on March 25, 2021, with eight episodes that earned a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes for flipping superhero norms with gore and twists. Season 2 rolled out in parts, from November 2023 to April 2024, exploring multiverse threats.

Season 3 premiered on February 6, 2025, with weekly episodes continuing through March 13, 2025, as the Viltrumite dangers intensified.

Aaron Paul's exit from Invincible’s Powerplex emphasises that mental health must come first

Aaron Paul joined Invincible in Season 3 as Scott Duvall, a physicist who turns into the energy-powered villain Powerplex after a lab accident linked to Mark’s battles. Blaming Invincible for the deaths of his sister and niece in the Chicago attack, Duvall builds a suit and goes after revenge.

Paul recorded three episodes. His raw, raspy voice fit the character’s rage and grief perfectly, especially in scenes where Powerplex accidentally kills his own wife and son with an energy surge. Fans compared the performance to Jesse Pinkman’s breakdowns. Paul has experience with dark voice roles (Todd in Bojack Horseman), but Powerplex hit different because the family tragedy felt too real.

After finishing Season 3, the team offered him more episodes for Season 4. Paul turned it down. He told the podcast the role left him shaken for days after recording. He said-

“What it did to me, I didn’t like.”

His method of fully stepping into a character worked great for Jesse Pinkman, but Powerplex’s nonstop pain and delusion crossed a line.

Paul made clear there’s no bad blood with Kirkman or Amazon; everyone was supportive. He just needed to protect his mental health. With a young son at home, reliving a story about a father accidentally killing his family was too much.

The production team now faces a key decision on Powerplex's future. Since the comics feature the character in later arcs, showrunner Robert Kirkman has hinted at plans for him beyond Season 3's imprisonment.

Prime Video hasn't announced details yet, but a recast is likely the main path forward to keep the story on track. If no recast happens, the arc might shift, but fans expect a new voice to maintain the villain's emotional weight without derailing the Viltrumite buildup.

Stream Invincible Seasons 1 to 3 now on Prime Video with any Amazon Prime subscription. Season 4 arrives in March 2026.

