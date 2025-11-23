Dancing with the Stars Season 34: Who has been sent home so far?

A still from Dancing With the Star season 34 (Image via Instagram@dancingwiththestars)

After weeks of spectacular performances, Dancing with the Stars season 34 is almost at the finish line.

The finale for the dance reality show airs on November 25, 2025.

Season 34 is garnering considerable attention from the audience. Variety reported on November 20, 2025, that viewers rated the most recent episode honoring the late singer Prince as the highest.

The episode also became the highest-watched semifinal episode since November 2018.

According to Variety, it secured the top rating for this season with 7.22 million viewers.

Dancing with the Stars season 34: Exploring the list of eliminated contestants







Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars kicked off on September 16, 2025.

Here is a look at who has been eliminated so far

Baron Davis and Britt Stewart

NBA All-Star Baron Davis, along with his pro partner Britt Stewart, was eliminated during the season’s first elimination.

During the episode, Baron forgot some of his steps during the performance, reportedly resulting in their elimination.

Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson

They were also eliminated along with Baron Davis and Britt Stewart during the first double elimination of the competition.

After the elimination, Corey said (E! News):



“I feel really terrible because she (Jenna) deserved better. She deserves to be the champ every year in my book."



Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong

Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong had to bid adieu to the show during the TikTok night.

Lauren was not happy with the result and was “pissed” by them.

She performed her group, Fifth Harmony’s song, “Work From Home” along with her pro partner Brandon Armstrong.

Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko

Disney Night didn’t go Hilaria and Gleb’s way. Even though they scored well, not enough viewers voted to keep them safe.

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold

Scott Hoying and Rylee were eliminated from Dancing With the Stars season 34 during Wicked Night.

Hoying praised his partner after the elimination, stating that she is his “favourite person ever”.

He said (via PEOPLE):



“I had so much fun. It's Wicked Night. It's the perfect way to go."



Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov performed contemporary dance on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night.

Though they received the second-lowest scores during the episode, they were eliminated due to fewer votes.

Andy Richter and Emma Slater

Andy Richter's journey on the show ended after being eliminated during the 20th Anniversary special episode.

The duo performed a quickstep set to Robbie Williams' popular number Puttin’ on the Ritz.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas

Reality television star Whitney Leavitt was ousted from the competition during the Prince night.

Leavitt actually had the third-highest score that evening, but it was not enough to keep the duo in the competition.

The five remaining teams that will be competing on November 25 are:



Alix Earle with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy



Dylan Efron with pro partner Daniella Karagach



Jordan Chiles with pro partner Ezra Sosa



Robert Irwin with pro partner Witney Carson



Elaine Hendrix with pro partner Alan Bersten



Stay tuned for more such updates.