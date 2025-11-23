Dancing with the Stars Season 34: Who has been sent home so far?

After weeks of spectacular performances, Dancing with the Stars season 34 is almost at the finish line.
The finale for the dance reality show airs on November 25, 2025.
Season 34 is garnering considerable attention from the audience. Variety reported on November 20, 2025, that viewers rated the most recent episode honoring the late singer Prince as the highest.
The episode also became the highest-watched semifinal episode since November 2018.
According to Variety, it secured the top rating for this season with 7.22 million viewers.
Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars kicked off on September 16, 2025.
Here is a look at who has been eliminated so far
NBA All-Star Baron Davis, along with his pro partner Britt Stewart, was eliminated during the season’s first elimination.
During the episode, Baron forgot some of his steps during the performance, reportedly resulting in their elimination.
They were also eliminated along with Baron Davis and Britt Stewart during the first double elimination of the competition.
After the elimination, Corey said (E! News):
“I feel really terrible because she (Jenna) deserved better. She deserves to be the champ every year in my book."
Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong had to bid adieu to the show during the TikTok night.
Lauren was not happy with the result and was “pissed” by them.
She performed her group, Fifth Harmony’s song, “Work From Home” along with her pro partner Brandon Armstrong.
Disney Night didn’t go Hilaria and Gleb’s way. Even though they scored well, not enough viewers voted to keep them safe.
Scott Hoying and Rylee were eliminated from Dancing With the Stars season 34 during Wicked Night.
Hoying praised his partner after the elimination, stating that she is his “favourite person ever”.
He said (via PEOPLE):
“I had so much fun. It's Wicked Night. It's the perfect way to go."
Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov performed contemporary dance on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night.
Though they received the second-lowest scores during the episode, they were eliminated due to fewer votes.
Andy Richter's journey on the show ended after being eliminated during the 20th Anniversary special episode.
The duo performed a quickstep set to Robbie Williams' popular number Puttin’ on the Ritz.
Reality television star Whitney Leavitt was ousted from the competition during the Prince night.
Leavitt actually had the third-highest score that evening, but it was not enough to keep the duo in the competition.
The five remaining teams that will be competing on November 25 are:
Stay tuned for more such updates.
TOPICS: Dancing With the Stars season 34 elimination, Dancing with the Stars Finale, Corey Feldman Dancing with the Stars season 34, Dancing with the Stars 20th-anniversary, Dancing with the Stars Prince Night