Dancing With the Stars season 34 features Relay Dances as celebrities team up with former champions for head-to-head performances

Relay Dances pairs current celebrities with former champions in head-to-head performances on Dancing With the Stars season 34
Current competitors and judges
The rest of the contestants include Jordan Chiles, Alix Earle, Dylan Efron, Elaine Hendrix, Robert Irwin, Whitney Leavitt, and Andy Richter.
Each celebrity performed individual routines that were judged by Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, with Tom Bergeron serving as a special guest judge for the 20th birthday celebration episode.
Performances varied in the type of dance, such as salsa, foxtrot, Argentine tango, cha cha, and quickstep, with each one marked on a 40-point scale.
Whitney Leavitt did not have to compete in the relay because of previous cumulative scores.
Relay Dance format
Relay dances were performed in head-to-head matching with current celebrities paired with returning Mirror Ball champions.
The first round used Jordan Chiles and Apolo Anton Ohno as contestants, with Elaine Hendrix and Rashad Jennings performing a quickstep to I Get a Kick Out of You by Michael Bublé, and Jordan Chiles was declared the winner.
The second round was Dylan Efron with Rumer Willis vs Andy Richter with Kaitlyn Bristowe performing a Viennese waltz to Earned It by The Weeknd, with Dylan Efron winning the round.
The third round was Alix Earle & Joey Graziadei v Robert Irwin & Xochitl Gomez in a jive to Dance With Me Tonight by Olly Murs, where Robert Irwin won.
Bonus points were given to the winner of the round, affecting the team-wide leaderboard.
Individual performances
Elaine Hendrix Salsa to It Takes Two by Rob Base Daddy Shukie, scoring 36/40, with pro Alan Bersten. Robert Irwin and Witney Carson dance a foxtrot to Footprints in the Sand by Leona Lewis, scoring 40/40.
Andy Richter and Emma Slater danced a quickstep to Puttin' on the Ritz by Robbie Williams to a score of 29 out of 40. Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach danced Argentine tango to Ain't No Sunshine by Bill Withers, scoring 40/40.
Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa danced a cha cha to Get Up by Ciara featuring Chamillionaire, scoring 37/40.
Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy danced Singin' in the Rain by Matthew Morrison to a foxtrot, with the score of 40 out of 40.
Whitney Leavitt, Mark Ballas: Argentine tango to Cell Block Tango from Chicago: The Musical. 40 out of 40.
Leaderboard and results
After relay bonuses were applied, Dylan Efron, Whitney Leavitt, and Robert Irwin came in tied for the top with 42 points each.
Jordan Chiles had 39 points to follow. Elaine Hendrix has 36 points, Alix Earle has 40 points, and Andy Richter has 29 points.
Contestants spared from elimination included Whitney Leavitt, Dylan Efron, Alix Earle and Robert Irwin. Jordan Chiles, Elaine Hendrix, and Andy Richter were in the bottom, resulting in Richter's elimination.
Season 34 relay dances were couples of current celebrities and past champions, and in turn, with individual routines were used to build up a leaderboard that would influence the ongoing competition and results.
Stay tuned for more updates.