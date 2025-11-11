Dancing With the Stars season 34 features Relay Dances as celebrities team up with former champions for head-to-head performances

Dancing With the Stars season 34 (Image via Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars introduced the concept of relay dances in the November 11 episode, in which current celebrities would be paired with previous Mirror Ball champions for head-to-head performances.

The format for a relay was for each couple to perform each half of a song, and judges gave bonus points to the couple that they considered to have danced the best.

Not all the competitors had to participate in relays because those who had high cumulative scores were exempted from competition by Whitney Leavitt, who received automatic bonus points.

In addition to the relay dances, returning professional dancers and original pros performed group numbers, and an In Memoriam segment was held for the memory of the past competitors and judges.