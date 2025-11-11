Who went home on Dancing With the Stars season 34 Week 9? Details explored

DWTS season 34 Andy Richter attends SiriusXM's Stern show summer school on Howard 101 broadcasts live from the SiriusXM Studios (Image via Getty)

Week 9 of Dancing With the Stars season 34, themed “20th Birthday Party,” saw another dancer eliminated from the competition.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ results were followed by the performances of the seven remaining celebrities: Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, social media personality Alix Earle, reality star Dylan Efron, actress Elaine Hendrix, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, reality star Whitney Leavitt, and comedian Andy ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Richter.

Performances​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ were highlighted by solo dances, which received marks from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and special guest judge Tom Bergeron.

Also, the evening had Relay Dances with past Mirror Ball winners, tribute dances, and the final scores deciding the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌leaving.

Andy Richter finished in seventh place after judges’ scores and audience voting were combined.

Week 9 results: Andy Richter exits Dancing With the Stars Season 34

Individual performances and scores

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten performed a salsa to It Takes Two by Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Tom Bergeron each awarded a score of 9, giving a total of 36 points.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson performed a foxtrot to Footprints in the Sand by Leona Lewis. All four judges gave perfect scores of 10, totaling 40 points.

Andy Richter and Emma Slater danced a quickstep to Puttin’ on the Ritz by Robbie Williams, receiving scores of 8, 7, 7, and 7, resulting in 29 points.

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach performed an Argentine tango to Ain’t No Sunshine by Bill Withers, receiving four perfect 10s for a total of 40 points.

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa performed a cha cha to Get Up by Ciara featuring Chamillionaire, earning a combined 37 points.

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy performed a foxtrot to Singin’ in the Rain by Matthew Morrison, receiving four 10s for 40 points.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas performed an Argentine tango to Cell Block Tango from Chicago: The Musical, earning a perfect 40 points.

Relay Dance results

The relay dances paired celebrities with former Mirror Ball champions.

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the first round of a quickstep to I Get a Kick Out of You by Michael Bublé, Jordan Chiles and Apolo Anton Ohno danced against Elaine Hendrix and Rashad Jennings, with the decision going in favor of Jordan Chiles.

Round Two saw a Viennese waltz to Earned It by The Weeknd, performed by Dylan Efron and Rumer Willis, Andy Richter and Kaitlyn Bristowe. The judges gave the nod to Dylan Efron.

The third round was a jive to Dance With Me Tonight by Olly Murs, featuring Alix Earle and Joey Graziadei, Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez. The winner was Robert ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Irwin.

Whitney Leavitt was exempt from the relay due to cumulative high scores and automatically received two bonus points.

Scores and elimination

After combining judges’ scores with relay bonuses, Dylan Efron, Whitney Leavitt, and Robert Irwin led with 42 points each.

Alix Earle followed with 40 points. Jordan Chiles earned 39 points, Elaine Hendrix 36 points, and Andy Richter 29 points.

The elimination segment placed Whitney Leavitt, Dylan Efron, Alix Earle, and Robert Irwin as safe. Jordan Chiles, Elaine Hendrix, and Andy Richter were in jeopardy.

Based on combined scores and votes, Andy Richter was eliminated from the competition.

Week​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 9 featured the return of the former Mirror Ball champions as well as guest judge Tom Bergeron, along with individual dances, relay rounds, and tribute performances for the past contestants and celebrities.

The score system ranked Andy Richter as the person who got the seventh position in season 34, so only six celebrities would be able to go on and compete for the Mirror Ball ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Trophy.

Stay tuned for more updates.