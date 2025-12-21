"It was worth it" - Dancing with the Stars' Elaine Hendrix reflects on her journey and life lessons on the show

Actress Elaine Hendrix arrives at Mercy For Animals Hidden Heroes Gala 2016 at Vibiana on September 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

Elaine Hendrix said her experience on Dancing with the Stars answered the question posed by the title of her journey.

She stated that the effort, time, and challenges involved in the competition led to personal outcomes she directly identified as meaningful.

Speaking to PEOPLE on December 20, 2025, she addressed the impact of her participation and said,

“To really believe in yourself when you have a dream… I gave it every ounce of my heart and soul, and it was worth it.”

Her remarks confirmed that her time on the show met the expectations she set for herself and provided specific lessons she continues to reference.

Elaine Hendrix says the Dancing with the Stars experience was worth the commitment

Learning Personal Capability Through Competition

Hendrix discussed the first lesson she identified from her participation while attending the 24 Hour Plays Gala, where she spoke with PEOPLE. She said she learned many lessons and noted that two stood out. She explained that the first focused on understanding her own “capability.”

She further elaborated on this point by describing how her expectations changed during the competition. Her comments focused on the process of meeting physical and performance demands during the show.

She also connected this lesson to commitment, noting that to really believe in yourself when you have a "dream," she gave it every ounce of her heart and soul, and considered it worth the effort, a statement she shared when reflecting on the full duration of her run.

Receiving Public Support During Injury and Recovery

The second lesson Hendrix identified involved the response she received from viewers and those around her. She said this lesson centered on learning to receive so much "support." Hendrix explained that this became especially clear during a setback that occurred late in the season. The incident took place during Halloween Night rehearsals, when Hendrix sustained a rib injury and was transported to the hospital for evaluation. Hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough later announced that she would not perform that week.

Hendrix continued by referencing the outcome following her return, noting that she and Alan Bersten made it to the "finals." She concluded her description of that period by explaining that receiving a large amount of support was overwhelming and described it as "incredibly beautiful." Hendrix and her professional partner Alan Bersten ultimately placed fifth in the competition.

Continuing Work in Theater and Stage Projects

Outside of Dancing with the Stars, Hendrix spoke to PEOPLE about her involvement in the 24 Hour Plays Annual Gala, held on Dec. 12 at The Space at Irondale in Brooklyn, New York. She said,

“I began my career in theater, and so any chance I have to go back to my roots, I'm all for it, especially something like this.”

The event raises funds for the nonprofit organization’s educational and professional development programs.

She also explained that the structure of the event was not a "big" commitment, allowing many people to participate.

Hendrix added that the event held significance for the community, which contributed to why performers take part.

Earlier in the year, Hendrix produced Kevin Zak’s off-Broadway parody Ginger Twinsies, based on The Parent Trap.

At the gala, she mentioned that she was always happy to revisit The Parent Trap and noted that the movie remained "beloved" across multiple generations.

Stay tuned for more updates.