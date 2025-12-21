The Plague (2025): Release date, cast & characters, where to watch and more

Image sourced via IMDb

The Plague is a psychological thriller, which is directed and written by Charlie Polinger. Joe Edgerton is in the cast list as well as the producer of the film. The film is vaguely based on a weird ritual that frequently happens at an all-boys water camp. The film conveys psychological bends as well as some extreme body horrors.

The film already had its primary screening earlier this year. This is also the debut film for Charlie, direction-wise. Some very intriguing performances are expected from the film, as it holds a 100% positive rating from critics.

Release date for The Plague

The film was primarily released at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.

The Plague is all set to release theatrically on December 24, 2025, in the United States.

Cast details for The Plague

The Plague (2025) is concise but has an exceptional cast. The story centers on a 12-year-old boy having difficulty surviving in a vast range of boys with weird beliefs in some yearly tradition. The main cast includes Joel Edgerton as Daddy Wags. He is the camp counselor, and his ignorance becomes the cause of this psychological chaos. Everette Blunck is shown as Ben, the lead protagonist, who is experiencing stress and distraught at an increased level.

Kenny Rasmussen plays the role of Eli. The cast-out boy whom the other boys refer to as 'The Plague'. Kayo Martin plays the role of Jake, who is the camp leader and has leadership skills.

Additionally, supporting members include:

Arianna Baraitaru

Lennox Espy as Julian

Lucas Adler as Logan

Elliott Hefferman as Tic Tac

Kolton Lee as Corbin

Caden Burris as Matt

What is The Plague all about?

The Plague (2025) is a psychological thriller that is purely based on the childhood difficulties faced by almost every boy, but the severity depends on the mind that observes it vaguely. The first film is the directorial debut of Charlie.

The protagonist, Ben, is an introverted 12-year-old kid who joins an all-boys water camp. The boys in the water camp had an absurd ritual that they continued throughout the years. They used to pin Eli with the ostracized nickname 'The Plague'. He had an infectious skin disease, which was the reason the other boys used to bully him.

Ben is now left with the dilemma of whether to defend his only friend or join the herd and play it safe. Ben was already suffering from social anxiety as is; the sheer pressure of the confusion makes him more stressed. The whole story revolves around the same plot. The camp advisor is also a distant man who doesn't delve in to help the boys.

The film depicts the highly acclaimed story of the year, whether Ben overcomes his fear or succumbs to the ritual like everybody else. The film has been acclaimed as 100% fresh by critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Most kids were not trained for the water sports; they had to go through a series of training to adapt to the roles they were assigned.

The Plague is all set to be released on December 24, 2025.



Stay tuned for more updates.