The Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas episode 6 ending explained: Do Callum and Kate begin a new chapter of love?

Hallmark's The Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas episode 6 begins with Kate rushing to the hospital after getting a call from Callum about her father’s health. Evelyn had called Callum first because she needed help to get Mac to the hospital quickly, and thanks to them, he arrived in time.

Soon, the doctor shares some good news. Mac did not have a heart attack. Instead, he suffered a panic attack caused by anxiety. Kate believes his motorcycle rides, lack of self-care, and his retirement are the reasons he stays so stressed. When Kate arrives at the hospital, Callum tells her that he is there to support her. However, he is surprised to see that Kate has brought her date, Richard, with her.

When Kate goes in to see her father, the doctor is assured that Mac is in good hands. Kate promises to find a professional therapist to help him with his anxiety and mental health. She then updates Evelyn and Callum about her father’s condition. As they are about to leave, Callum feels jealous when he sees Richard comforting Kate, because he feels that it should be him instead of the new guy.

The next day at the bakery, Callum and Evelyn take out their anger while working with the pastry dough. Callum is clearly upset and angry after seeing Kate with Richard the night before.

Kate meets Delilah in The Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas episode 6

Soon after, Kate gets big news at work. Her boss decides to give her bigger clients, and her first major client turns out to be her own mother, Delilah. Delilah is impressed by Kate’s designs and patterns and wants to reconnect with her. She asks Kate to choose the colors and patterns for her new home in London as a way to bond with her.

However, Kate responds coldly, and Delilah’s plan does not work in her favour. Kate is upset that her mother is making such a decision without even discussing it with her first. Kate asks if Delilah really wants her to design the new house and why she suddenly seems interested in her work. Delilah explains that this interest is not sudden; she has been impressed since Kate’s childhood and reminds her of the crochet coasters she used to make.

Delilah gives Kate space and tells her to come back whenever she feels ready to reconnect. She assures Kate that she will always be available for her. Later, the duo sorts things out and reconciles by the end of the episode.

Kate and Callum reunite in The Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas episode 6

Kate later meets Callum at Mac’s garage, where they finally argue about their unresolved feelings. Callum is angry that Kate did not choose him for the 12 Dates event. Kate responds by saying she does not trust him because he is still unclear about what he wants in life. This deeply hurts Callum. He leaves, saying he is tired of looking like a fool for her and that she never sees how much he truly cares for her.

After this confrontation, Kate feels restless and goes to talk to Laura. She tells Laura that everything feels easy with Richard; it is new and seems like a fresh start. However, Laura disagrees and tells Kate that Callum has always been the right choice for her. Kate replies that she is drawn to complicated relationships. Laura wants to explain more, but stops herself, not wanting to hurt Kate. Still, she reminds Kate that Callum cares deeply, he loves her father, creates new recipes for her, and is always there whenever she needs him.

Despite this, Kate chooses to go with Richard for the final 12 Dates event, which is a ballroom dance night. During the dance, Kate realizes that Richard was never serious about her. She also learns that he had already broken someone else’s heart, her friend Marjorie. As Marjorie leaves in tears, Kate discovers that Richard is actually her ex. Kate also notices that Richard used the same tactics with both of them: the same bracelet, the same flowers, and even the same messages. Heartbroken, Kate confronts Richard and realizes that he never wanted anything serious.

Later, at Christmas, Kate meets Laura again. She gives Laura a Christmas gift and shares her location with her. Laura tells Kate that she is starting her own practice and that Kate will be her client, whom she will be helping with her new label. Laura also brings a gift from Callum. When Kate sees it, she finally understands Callum’s feelings. The gift is a framed handkerchief from 15 years ago, decorated with Kate’s own design and pattern.

This makes Kate rush to Callum. They meet at the same place where they first kissed. Under the Christmas lights and beside a pear tree decorated with birdhouses, they kiss again and begin a new chapter of their lives together.