The Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas episode 4 ending explained: Why is Kate upset with Delilah’s return?

Mary McDonnell as Delilah in The Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas (Image via Instagram/@theladybam)

In Hallmark's charming limited series The Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas, Kate gets upset with her mother, Delilah's sudden return because it dredges up long-buried abandonment issues from Delilah leaving the family years ago to pursue adventures abroad, leaving Kate feeling discarded during key holidays like Christmas.

The Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas is a six-episode holiday rom-com series created by Erin Rodman, adapted from Jenny Bayliss's novel The Twelve Dates of Christmas. It premiered on Hallmark Channel on December 5, 2025, with new episodes airing Fridays.

The story centres on Kate Tucker (Mae Whitman), a talented textile designer in the quaint English village of Blexford. After caring for her father Mac (Nathaniel Parker) following his injury, Kate's friends Laura and Callum (Julian Morris), sign her up for a festive matchmaking program called The Twelve Dates.

Reluctant at first, Kate embarks on curated holiday dates including one with the charming Richard (Toby Sandeman).

The series explores themes of self-discovery, family bonds and romance amid cosy British holiday settings. Supporting cast includes Jane Seymour as Evelyn, Mary McDonnell as the free-spirited Delilah and others adding depth to village life.

Viewers have praised its emotional layers and Whitman's relatable performance in this fresh take on holiday matchmaking.

The Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas episode 4 ending explained: Delilah’s surprise visit and Callum's kiss cliffhanger

Episode 4 titled "'Tis the Season for Mama Drama," begins with a flashback 15 years earlier: young Kate learns Delilah is extending a Bahamas trip instead of coming home for Christmas, leaving her devastated and questioning why her dad isn't angrier.

In the present, Delilah arrives unexpectedly, eager to reconnect during the holidays. Kate initially avoids her, claiming she's busy with dates.

Delilah's intrusions escalate tensions- she opens Kate's mail (including a gift from Richard), eavesdrops on calls, mentions witnessing Kate kiss Richard and inserts herself into family traditions.

Kate views this as overstepping after years of absence. Delilah prioritized personal adventures abroad, often missing holidays and milestones, fostering Kate's deep-seated fear of abandonment.

This trauma explains Kate's dating patterns: she keeps relationships superficial or flees when they deepen, avoiding potential hurt.

During Date 8, a self-reflection activity followed by a rage room session, Kate vents by smashing holiday props but resists confronting Delilah directly. Her work suffers too, with aggressive designs reflecting inner turmoil.

The annual father-daughter Christmas tea highlights the rift. Kate and Mac discuss how Delilah's visit reopens old wounds. Flashbacks show Mac teaching young Kate tea etiquette alone. This year, Delilah joins uninvited; Kate delivers pointed remarks about managing fine without her, hurting Delilah.

Later, Kate confides in Mac that her unresolved anger toward Delilah impacts her ability to commit romantically. Callum, drawing from losing his own mother, urges Kate to give Delilah a chance.

Date 9 is held at The Pear Tree café, with Callum as Kate's platonic plus-one. While matchmaking for him, Kate lists his qualities; Callum interrupts, recalling their past kiss and asking when it became a joke to her.

A flashback reveals: years ago, teenage Callum confessed love at his mother's memorial (where Kate comforted him). Kate panicked and fled. Returning, she saw him kissing another girl- a misunderstanding, as he assumed rejection.

In the present, Kate demands clarification on whether he meant the confession. Callum responds by taking her hand and delivering a slow, intentional kiss, saying it proves it's no joke. He then walks away.

Kate stands stunned in the courtyard as her phone rings; it's Richard calling. This cliffhanger forces Kate to grapple with resurfacing feelings for longtime friend Callum versus her growing connection with Richard, amid ongoing family reconciliation.

What happens next in The Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas?

Upcoming episodes focus on Kate facing tough romantic choices between Richard and Callum, while seeking Delilah's advice on love and forgiveness. Family reconciliations deepen, with more holiday events testing bonds.

Where to watch The Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas:

New episodes of The Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas air Fridays at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel.

All episodes stream the next day on Hallmark+.

