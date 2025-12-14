What does Melania Trump really think about Christmas? Ex-aide breaks silence seven years after the first lady's leaked "Who gives a f**k" rant

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 24: First lady Melania Trump welcomes the official 2025 White House Christmas Tree outside the North Portico of the White House on November 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. Named the National Christmas Tree Association’s 2025 Grand Champions, Rex and Jessica Korson, of Korson’s Tree Farms, grew the tree on their second-generation evergreen farm in Sidney, Michigan. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Melania Trump doesn’t hate Christmas and loves the events that have to do with children, a former White House aide claimed. Stephanie Grisham, who previously worked as White House Press Secretary and Melania’s Chief of Staff, told the Daily Mail on December 13, 2025, that contrary to public opinion following a 2020 leaked audio where the First Lady had used an expletive in reference to Christmas decorations, the former is “definitely not a Grinch.”

“She puts a lot of time and attention to detail into the decorations and whatnot,” Grisham said. So, she's definitely not a Grinch.”

Grisham told the news outlet that Melania enjoyed decorating for the holidays but didn’t care for the “constant criticism.”

“Does she like the constant criticism? Absolutely not, but who would like that?” Grisham said. “And it's unfortunate that this is what people choose to focus on rather than the holiday spirit and the kids she's helping, and that kind of thing.”

CNN leaked an audio in 2020 of the First Lady complaining about the criticism she received for her 2018 Christmas decorations. Melania could be heard on the tape saying:

“I’m working … my ass off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f--- about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”

Melania Trump’s 2018 White House Christmas decorations and the criticism that followed

The White House unveiled its 2018 Christmas decorations, which were met with widespread criticism. Melania had opted for all-red Christmas trees that she described as "American treasures." The First Lady had shared images of herself standing amidst a set of 40 Christmas trees, and the image inspired several memes and jokes with some netizens comparing the trees to red cloaks from The Handmaid’s Tale and the sea of blood from the 1980 horror film The Shining.

The White House explained that the red motif paid homage to the Presidential Seal:

“The choice of red is an extension of the pales, or stripes, found in the presidential seal designed by our Founding Fathers. It’s a symbol of valour and bravery,”

Melania Trump clapped back at internet trolls while speaking at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, saying the decorations “look fantastic” and urged everyone to see them in person.

“I think they look fantastic. I hope everybody will come over and visit it. In real life, they look even more beautiful. You are all welcome to visit the White House, the people’s house.”

