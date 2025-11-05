Michael Wolff GoFundMe for legal fight against Melania Trump raises over $350000 from 7000 donors in less than a day

Melania Trump's spokesperson responded to the lawsuit with a statement (Image via Getty)

Michael Wolff filed a lawsuit against Melania Trump last month. The eminent American journalist has now launched a GoFundMe page to seek help for the legal fight, which has accumulated donations of more than $350,000 from 7000 donors in less than a day so far.

According to NBC News, Wolff claimed in the court documents that Melania Trump had reportedly threatened him on one occasion. Trump told Michael that she would sue him for damages if he did not discontinue speaking about her alleged association with Jeffrey Epstein.

The latest fundraiser featured Michael opening up about his identity. Wolff said that he shares short clips about the events inside the White House, such as Melania and her husband, Donald Trump’s links to the Epstein scandal.

Wolff wrote in the description that his habit of revealing certain details has created issues. Michael claimed that these problems have existed for a long time, adding that Melania Trump is seemingly worried about his reports on Epstein. The author also revealed that he had conducted interviews with Jeffrey before his death.

“Trump family lawyers have now announced their intention to sue me for $1 billion, just as they have similarly sued and threatened others, for statements I have made about the relationship of the President and First Lady to Epstein. This is clearly an effort at intimidation, designed to close down discussion of the Epstein story,” the page stated.

Wolff wrote that although others have apologized after being sued, he won’t do the same. Michael said that he aims to ensure that Melania and Donald “testify” on their alleged links to Jeffrey and also wants to summon the witnesses who would elaborate on the duo’s association with Epstein.

“This GoFundMe page is not only meant to help pay these legal costs but to fund the opportunity for all of us to see behind the dark curtain of the Epstein affair. I hope you’ll help support this effort. Thank you,” the description says in the end.

Melania Trump responded to the allegations: Michael Wolff’s lawsuit and more explained

As mentioned earlier, Melania was sued in October this year. The legal documents claimed that she threatened Wolff after he posted three clips on social media and spoke to The Daily Beast. Michael even clarified in the lawsuit that he never mentioned anything about Melania’s direct involvement with Epstein, as per the Associated Press.

Michael Wolff alleged that the threats from Melania Trump and Donald Trump are aimed at creating fear among those who aim to use their First Amendment Rights without any restrictions. Apart from that, Michael said that the threats intend to put a full stop to any enquiry related to the duo’s association with Epstein.

As previously mentioned, Wolff’s new fundraiser aimed to force Melania and Donald to speak up about their alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein. The lawsuit also addressed the same, stating that Michael wants to ensure that the pair responds to all the questions.

According to the Associated Press, Melania Trump’s attorney, Alejandro Brito, initially set a particular date for Michael Wolff to withdraw his statements related to her and Donald Trump. Notably, Wolff filed the lawsuit on the same day. Brito had reportedly claimed on behalf of Melania that Wolff’s statements were leading to financial issues and damaging Trump’s reputation.

The lawsuit addressed the statements that Wolff claimed to be true, including Melania’s alleged involvement in Jeffrey Epstein’s social circle, reportedly leading to her first meeting with Donald Trump.

As of this writing, the President of the United States has not responded to the matter. Meanwhile, Melania’s spokesperson, Nicholas Clemens, replied to the lawsuit with a statement, which reads:

“First Lady Melania Trump is proud to continue standing up to those who spread malicious and defamatory falsehoods as they desperately try to get undeserved attention and money from their unlawful conduct.”

Netizens have continued making contributions to Michael Wolff’s GoFundMe page. The fundraiser aims to collect $500,000.