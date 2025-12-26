Why are there rumors about Kelly Monaco returning to General Hospital? Plot details explained

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 30: Kelly Monaco attends the 44th Daytime Emmy Awards with Foster Grant on April 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tasia Wells/WireImage)

Fans of General Hospital have been talking about Kelly Monaco's return. In late 2024, soon after Sam McCall's tragic death, the whispers began. Fans were shocked by the sudden death, and a lot of them expressed their anger on social media.

A lot of fans think that the popular star's exit was sudden and not fair. This led to speculation that Kelly Monaco might come back to General Hospital.

A GH fan, Connie, @einnoc115 posted on X,

"There are just no words to best describe the feeling of seeing you again on my screen! I am so happy I could cry🥲 How we’ve missed you. 🥹 @kellymonaco1💓"

Jane @Jane58397900, another fan commented,

"Kelly Monaco the complete star ⭐ we love miss & want to see back on our screens."

Another fan, Julie Marie Roth @AuntieJules commented,

"I watched "Dancing With the Stars" twice and I did not see Kelly Monaco anywhere In the audience."

It is common for characters to return from the dead in daytime dramas. Since Sam was so loved, fans are searching for any sign of a return. They hope that the actress will step back into her role soon. While there is no official word, the rumors continue to spread.

Kelly Monaco’s role in General Hospital: Here’s everything to know

Samantha McCall was born in 1980 on Mother's Day. Her life began with a lie that would affect her early years. Alexis Davis's mother, Mikkos Cassadine, told her that her baby daughter died soon after being born. In reality, Sam was adopted and brought up by Cody McCall, a professional criminal.

Sam had to start conning people when she was young because of her childhood, mostly after her adoptive mom ran away with Sam's brother, Danny. Sam found her brother being abused when she was 17. While saving him, she accidentally started a fire, which made them run away for life. She married rich men for years to get money for Danny's medical care, which led to her arriving in Port Charles in 2003.



When Sam got there, she was a tough survivor who was looking for the legendary "Dead Man's Hand." Getting pregnant by Sonny Corinthos was a tragic change in her life that made her stay at home. During this period, she made a bond with Jason Morgan, who helped her, and it changed her life. Lila, her daughter, was stillborn during this time, which led to a long-standing feud between Sam and her mother, Alexis, because she thought her mother caused it. Even with all this sadness, Sam and Jason fell in love, which began a story full of danger and love that would last for decades.



In the middle of her life, Sam had a lot of good and bad things happen, like finding out who her real parents were and her brother Danny's sad death. Jason and her had a lot of problems in their relationship, from bad people like Franco getting in the way to Sam having trouble getting pregnant after a shooting.

After a lot of drama, she married Jason and had their son Danny, but Heather Webber's plan to switch babies almost stole their joy. While Jason was presumed dead for several years, Sam tried to move on. She learned that her biological father was the mobster Julian Jerome. She eventually found love with Patrick Drake and Drew Cain, who she thought was Jason come back.



In the last 10 years of her life, Sam dealt with the difficult situation of the real Jason Morgan returning. Their relationship ended as she sought to make things safer for her children, Danny and Scout. She ended her long-term romance with Jason and started a more stable relationship with Dante Falconeri because she wanted to get away from the violence of the mob world. By focusing on her work as a private investigator and her duties as a mother, she found a freedom she had never had before.

In late 2024, a medical emergency brought an end to the character's journey. Lulu Spencer donated part of her liver to save someone else, but she died of a heart attack while recovering. This sudden leaving ended a 21-year run with over 2,000 episodes. Since then, the actress has had short parts in celebratory network specials, but in the show's current story, Sam McCall is still dead.

General Hospital episodes are available to stream on ABC.