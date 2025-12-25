General Hospital spoilers: Michael weighs a mystery call, Willow battles Drew over Scout’s Christmas and Ava marks her territory at Sidwell’s party

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

Friday’s episode of General Hospital sets the stage for emotional reflections, tense family conflicts, and fresh drama brewing at Wyndemere. As Port Charles adjusts to another holiday marked by loss and unfinished business, several storylines move forward with meaningful consequences.

Michael Corinthos finds himself weighing the implications of a mysterious phone call, one that could impact his life and ongoing legal troubles surrounding Willow.

At the same time, Willow Cain pushes back against Drew Cain’s rigid holiday boundaries, hoping to soften his stance and ensure Scout can spend Christmas with her extended family.

Elsewhere, Jenz Sidwell’s decision to host a lavish party at Wyndemere draws key players into his orbit, including Ava Jerome, who makes it clear she intends to stake her claim.

Between quiet emotional reckonings and public power plays, the December 26, 2025, episode promises drama that blends holiday sentiment with classic General Hospital intrigue.

General Hospital spoilers for December 26, 2025

Michael receives a mysterious phone call

Michael Corinthos has a decision to make after receiving a phone call that clearly leaves him unsettled. It prompts Michael to pause and reflect before taking his next step.

He later faces questions from Tracy, who wants to know if he followed through on a conversation they previously shared.

The situation suggests the call could be tied to unresolved family matters, legal concerns, or a carefully planned move.

Whatever the case, Michael’s reaction signals that the stakes are high. His choice could have ripple effects for more than one person in Port Charles as the holiday tensions continue to build.

Willow pushes back against Drew

Willow Cain finds herself once again fighting an uphill battle with Drew Cain. This time, the conflict centers on Scout and the holidays. Drew has made it clear that he is unhappy with recent legal decisions and has restricted access as a result.

Willow tries to appeal to Drew’s sense of fairness. She talks about the importance of family during Christmas. She respects that Drew is Scout’s father, but she still pushes for compassion and flexibility.

The exchange highlights Drew’s stubborn nature and Willow’s growing frustration. Whether Drew will reconsider remains uncertain, but the disagreement leaves emotions running high.

Tracy feels Monica’s absence

The holidays hit especially hard for Tracy Quartermaine. She thinks back about losing Monica. This is the first Christmas without her, and the absence is impossible to ignore.

Tracy is reminded of Monica’s strong presence and the complicated but meaningful bond they shared.

Memories of past holidays resurface, adding to the emotional weight. Tracy’s grief is powerful, showing how deeply Monica’s passing has affected those closest to her.

The moment serves as a reminder that even in the middle of ongoing drama, loss continues to shape life in Port Charles.

Sidwell’s Wyndemere party sparks tension

Jenz Sidwell moves forward with his bold plan to host a party at Wyndemere. The event draws attention for all the wrong reasons, given Sidwell’s reputation and the number of strained relationships surrounding him. Ava Jerome attends and quickly makes her intentions clear, openly asserting herself in Sidwell’s orbit.

Lucy Coe is also there, and tension quickly builds between the two women. The mood is uneasy from the start. This does not feel like a fun celebration. It feels calculated. Every interaction carries weight. Sidwell’s party seems more about control than entertainment.

As guests move through the room, the strain is obvious. Awkward moments begin to surface. It is clear that trouble is brewing. Complications feel unavoidable.

Kevin expresses gratitude as Jordan observes

Kevin Collins takes a moment to voice his gratitude, focusing on the support Laura has received during an ongoing crisis.

He acknowledges the importance of standing together when pressure mounts. His words reflect a rare moment of calm amid the chaos.

Meanwhile, Jordan keeps her eyes open and makes a notable observation that could prove significant. Her attention to detail suggests she may notice something others overlook, possibly tied to Sidwell or events unfolding around him.

These quieter moments balance the episode, offering insight and awareness that may influence what comes next.

Catch General Hospital on ABC.