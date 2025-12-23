General Hospital spoilers: Donna makes a shocking discovery, Britt faces pressure, and Cody panics over a delayed package

Britt (Image via Youtube / General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, i.e, Christmas Eve brings a mix of suspense and sentiment to Port Charles as secrets might come out, strained relationships face emotional crossroads, and holiday surprises unfold in unexpected places.

As alliances are tested and family bonds take center stage, several residents find themselves trying to balance celebration with serious trouble. From Valentin’s dangerous hiding place to Britt’s fight with the WSB, and from Portia’s regret to Cody’s growing fear, the holiday spirit won’t stop the drama from getting bigger.

General Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on December 24, 2025

Brennan pushes Britt as tensions rise at GH

Jack Brennan keeps putting pressure on Britt Westbourne, making it clear he’s ready to do something if she doesn’t do what he says.

Britt has refused to cooperate with the WSB unless her medical license is restored, leaving Brennan at a crossroads. His drive suggests he may either make a deal or make his threats worse.

Meanwhile, Britt’s problem makes Lucas Jones worried, and he hopes to make peace and talk her into the idea that stopping the fight could be best for everyone, at least for now.

Portia fears she’s lost Trina for good

Portia Robinson feels very bad after the truth about what she did to Isaiah Gannon came out in court. The damage to her relationship with Trina feels irreversible, and Portia worries she’s been fooling herself by hoping forgiveness would come easily.

Trina, still upset by the lies, finds it hard to think about everything and may decide to put her feelings into fixing other broken friendships instead of talking to her mother right now.

Trina seeks peace elsewhere

While Portia gets more upset, Trina tries to make things right with Curtis Ashford and maybe Jordan Ashford. Her recent actions, caused by anger and uncertainty, have pushed people away, and Christmas Eve may lead her to admit her mistakes.

Trina’s work to fix things could be the start of growing up, even if her friendship with Portia remains sadly broken.

Nina and Liesl find reasons to celebrate

Even with the stress of Willow’s court case, Nina Reeves finds time for happiness by partying with Liesl Obrecht. The holidays remind Nina of how much has changed, especially with Willow slowly starting to care about her again.

Liesl’s return to family and times of fun give comfort, proving that even during hard times, there’s room for laughter and being together on Christmas Eve.

Donna stumbles upon Valentin’s secret

Valentin Cassadine’s plan to quietly celebrate Christmas in Carly Spencer’s attic takes an unexpected turn when Donna Corinthos discovers him.

Decorating a tree in hiding was risky enough, but being found by a curious child raises the stakes.

Valentin may be forced to improvise a whimsical explanation, possibly blaming Santa-related business, while Carly later considers how to manage the fallout. Whether Donna can keep the secret could determine the future of Carly and Valentin’s covert alliance.

Sonny offers guidance as Cody panics

At home, Sonny Corinthos shares heartfelt advice with Dante Falconeri, encouraging him to show up fully for Gio and strengthen their bond. Elsewhere, Cody Bell unravels over a delayed package that he insists must arrive on time.

Whether it’s a meaningful gift or something more complicated, the setback sends Cody into full panic mode. As Christmas Eve ticks away, his stress only intensifies, hinting that the package carries more emotional weight than expected.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.