Avengers: Doomsday - Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Avengers: Doomsday © Marvel.com

Avengers: Doomsday is set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026. As already stated by Deadline, on December 9, 2024, Chris Evans is coming back to Avengers: Doomsday.

This long-awaited movie is the fifth in the Avengers series and the first part of the finale for Phase Six. The movie is directed by the famous Russo brothers and has a high-stakes multiversal plot. This film features franchise icons in roles that fans didn't expect.

The story is expected to be about a multiversal crisis that starts when the bad guy Victor von Doom shows up. As the multiverse starts to fall apart, heroes from different timelines, like the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, must work together with the last Avengers to keep Doom from changing reality to be like him.

Know more about Avengers: Doomsday Trailer

Avengers: Doomsday has a new kind of marketing, and Marvel Studios supposedly released four teasers about different characters in December 2025. The first official teaser trailer was released in theaters with Avatar: Fire and Ash. It is about how Steve Rogers's return makes people feel. In a calm, movie-like scene, Rogers is shown riding a motorcycle to a farmhouse that is away from it all. The video shows him holding a newborn baby, which was a surprise. This suggests that he had a calm life after Endgame.

The video ends with a scary "Doomsday Clock" countdown and confirmation that "Steve Rogers will return."

A second leaked trailer, which came out not long after the first, has focused on Chris Hemsworth's Thor. In this video, the God of Thunder looks more serious as he kneels before Stormbreaker and prays to Odin. In a touching moment, Thor is shown with Love, his adopted daughter. This shows that he is now a protector and not just a warrior. In these early previews, Doctor Doom, as played by Robert Downey Jr., isn't fully shown yet, but the ticking clock and a darkened-up Avengers logo make him feel present.

Avengers: Doomsday: What To Expect

Marvel Studios is clearly aiming to recapture the "event cinema" magic of Infinity War and Endgame. By bringing back the Russo brothers, the studio is signaling a shift toward a dramatic tone. One of the biggest things to look forward to in Avengers: Doomsday is the dynamic between the original heroes and the new villain. Having Robert Downey Jr. play Doctor Doom creates a psychological hurdle for characters like Spider-Man or Thor, who will have to fight a villain that wears the face of their fallen friend, Tony Stark.

Cast of Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday stars a huge Marvel universe cast. The movie was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and had a script by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely. It has a lot of actors in it, including Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, and Robert Downey Jr.

In the movie, actor Downey plays Doctor Doom, whom the Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, New Avengers, and X-Men fight. This lineup is quite remarkable with the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers and Robert Downey Jr. in a brand-new, villainous role. This film brings together decades of superhero history to face the most dangerous threat to the MCU so far. It goes from the classic Fox-era mutants to the cosmic explorers of the Fantastic Four.

Avengers: Doomsday will be available in theaters from December 18, 2026.