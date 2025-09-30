The Simpsons 2 announces 2027 release date, replacing a major Marvel project in theaters

(L-R) Bart Simpson, Lisa Simpson, Homer Simpson, Marge Simpson and Maggie Simpson visit The Empire State Building to celebrate the 30th anniversary of "The Simpsons" at The Empire State Building on December 17, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

The Simpsons 2 is slated for release on July 23, 2027, and it replaces a previously reserved Marvel slot in theaters. The studio confirmed the date with a teaser poster that read “Homer’s coming back for seconds,” signaling the first big-screen return of The Simpsons in two decades. For readers tracking the broader schedule, Marvel’s late-decade anchors remain intact with Avengers: Doomsday set for December 18, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027, which leaves a clear summer runway for The Simpsons 2.

As for which Marvel title lost the date, the project was never announced, though industry chatter points to the long-delayed Blade or a follow-up tied to The Fantastic Four, with nothing confirmed.

The commercial logic is straightforward. The Simpsons Movie earned about 536 million dollars worldwide, and animated features have rebounded at the box office, which makes The Simpsons 2 a clean swing for a prime summer frame.

The Simpsons 2: Release date and schedule shuffle, what moved and what did not

The new date for The Simpsons 2 is July 23, 2027. The announcement arrived via the studio’s social post with the donut-and-“2” artwork and the caption promising an all-new movie in theaters on that day.

That specific summer slot previously belonged to an untitled Marvel film, which is now off the public schedule.

The removal does not affect Marvel’s two year-end tentpoles, so the calendar now features a long gap between Avengers: Doomsday at the end of 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars at the end of 2027.

The studio’s move effectively turns that July corridor over to animation while Marvel consolidates its marketing around those holiday pillars.

For context on expectations, The Simpsons Movie opened in 2007 and reached roughly 536 million dollars worldwide, which is the benchmark many will track against once The Simpsons 2 begins its rollout.

The date also positions The Simpsons 2 against non-MCU competition in July, rather than inside Marvel’s own year-end crush.

As per Entertainment Weekly's report dated September 29, 2025, co-showrunner Matt Selman said,

“The trick is to tell stories that feel like they’re from a show that is not in its 37th season, right?”

The same interview also quoted Selman,

“The most important thing to like for any show, especially The Simpsons, is the state of your characters. The next most important thing is to deliver originality to the viewer.”

Those comments frame how the creative team could approach The Simpsons 2 while the series continues on television.

Which Marvel project got bumped, what is known, and what is only guesswork

Officially, the July 23, 2027 Marvel film was never titled, cast or assigned a director in public materials. The only confirmed action is that the date has been removed and reassigned to The Simpsons 2.

Trade watchers quickly connected the open slot to Blade, a film that has cycled through directors and script work and now appears to be sliding into 2028 at the earliest.

Others have floated a sequel positioner related to The Fantastic Four, given Phase Six sequencing around Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

What the studio and creators are saying

The studio message so far is minimal: a date and a poster for The Simpsons 2, without plot or cast details. On the creative side, prior interviews offer guideposts for tone and process.

As per the Entertainment Weekly report dated September 29, 2025, Matt Selman remarked,

“The trick is to tell stories that feel like they’re from a show that is not in its 37th season.”

A reminder that character and freshness will drive choices even on a big-screen canvas. As per The Guardian report dated September 30, 2025, executive producer Al Jean stated,

“I want to see the animation business completely returned to what it was before the pandemic. And then, I think if that was the case, it would make sense to do The Simpsons theatrically”

As per ComicBook.com's report dated June 14, 2025, creator Matt Groening said,

“The first movie killed us.....we don’t have a ‘B team’,”

Underscoring why a sequel took time to reach a greenlight. Those quotes sketch a careful approach to The Simpsons 2, aligned with a healthier animation marketplace and the realities of running the long-running series.

In summary, The Simpsons 2 now holds a prime July 2027 date. The untitled Marvel film that once sat there is undated.

