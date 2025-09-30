Married at First Sight UK star Leigh speaks out on feeling uncomfortable during wedding photos

Leah from MAFS UK (Image via Channel 4)

Married at First Sight UK aired on E4 on 23 September 2025 and showed a tense wedding day between brides Leigh and Leah, reported by Capital FM on 24 September 2025.

The episode highlighted how Leigh refused to get physically close to Leah during their wedding photographs and later asked to sleep separately on their wedding night.

In anticipation of backlash, Leigh posted on her Instagram story on 24 September 2025, resharing co-star Davide’s call to “be kind” and writing:

“I felt VERY awkward and uncomfortable taking those photos, please don’t come for me.”

Viewers had seen her turn down a kissing shot, decline even a cheek kiss, and tell the photographer:

“It’s even weirder when you push. You know? You’ve asked five times.”

Photo session standoff shows the distance between the new wives in Married at First Sight UK

During the photo shoot after the ceremony, Leigh repeatedly resisted requests to move closer to Leah. The photographer suggested a kissing shot, but Leigh declined and even avoided a cheek kiss.

On camera, Leigh told the photographer that she was finding it uncomfortable to be asked repeatedly to pose more closely and that the requests were making the situation feel even stranger.

In the days before the episode was broadcast, she had already tried to explain her point of view on social media.

She reshared co-star Davide’s post, asking viewers to show kindness, and added a note saying she had felt very awkward and uneasy while taking the photos and hoped people would not criticise her.

That comment became a key point of discussion among viewers online, who debated whether her behaviour showed nervousness or rejection.

Leah, noticing her new wife’s reluctance during the wedding day, told producers she believed Leigh might have a strong or fiery personality, hinting at possible tension in the match.

Earlier in the ceremony, the two had only shared a brief cheek kiss, after which Leah admitted on camera:

“I don’t know if she fancies me.”

These moments created a public image of a mismatch between the experts’ pairing and the reality of the wedding day, with Leigh’s body language contrasting with expectations of intimacy.

Reception and wedding night in Married at First Sight UK reveal early boundaries in the marriage

After the photos, tension continued into the Married at First Sight UK reception.

Leigh told Leah she usually likes “a few hours of alone time every day,” which surprised Leah so soon after marriage.

Leah responded by saying they had just married, and already Leigh was asking for space.

On the wedding night, Leigh requested that they sleep separately. She asked,

“How would you feel if we spent this evening on our own?”

Leah respected the boundary but told producers she would not tolerate being pushed away if it continued.

Viewers online called Leigh “cold” and “rude” for distancing herself early, while others argued the edit might exaggerate the conflict.

In a later video, Leigh complained about an “awful” honeymoon edit. Meanwhile, the cast issued a collective statement reminding fans to “be kind” to all participants, which Leigh also reshared.

Leigh’s statement about feeling very awkward during the photos and asking viewers not to criticise her, together with how she acted at the wedding, became the main focus of the episode and shaped much of the public discussion afterwards.



Stay tuned for more updates.