"You met this person:" Seeking Sister Wife star Shanay expresses feeling betrayed and hurt by Anjelica

Shanay from Seeking Sister Wife (Image via YouTube/ TLC)

Seeking Sister Wife season 6's latest episode, titled Defenders of the Universe, premiered on Monday, December 1, 2025, and saw Angelica and Shanay meeting each other at a restaurant.

Shanay learns about Matt going on a date with someone else, while Angelica knew about it and didn't inform her, which made her feel betrayed and angry.

Therefore, a tense and emotional confrontation ensued between Seeking Sister Wife cast members Shanay and Angelica, who met face-to-face after a revelation that Matt was secretly dating a new woman.

It was an attempt to clear the air quickly, but turned into a vulnerable conversation, with Shanay admitting that she felt “hurt and angry and betrayed” after learning Angelica had met the woman Matt had been seeing.

As Angelica said that she knows what Shanay wants to talk about, as Matt already informed her, Shanay snapped at Angelica, saying:

"Not that you knew, but you met this person."

Here's what Shanay talked to Angelica about in the latest episode of Seeking Sister Wife

The moment Shanay sits down in the latest episode of Seeking Sister Wife season 6, she admits in a confessional:

"I still feel hurt and anger, and betrayal by her, so I don't know where things are going to end up with her and I." When she’s handed a drink, she adds sharply, “I guess at least one of you guys know what my favorite drink is, because he definitely didn’t.”

Angelica then explains her intentions of wanting to meet, saying:

"So, I wanted to see you today, because, you know, I did have a conversation with Matt about what happened on the train ride."

Shanay then recalls the date with Matt on a train ride, explaining how it was romantic but later took a different turn, eventually adding:

"It was a lot. It was exciting to see him and be on this romantic train. And then at some point, it just took a turn. And I think what broke the camel’s back for me is something he shared about you."

Angelica knows exactly what she’s referring to as she says,

"You know, Matt did tell me that he told you that I knew about this other person. I assume that’s what you're talking about?"

Shanay then clarifies that not only did Angelica know, but she had also met the woman whom Matt had been secretly dating. Angelica then tries to explain her intentions, stating that she just kept an eye on what was going on, adding:

"I told him, I feel like we’re not even done and over with Shanay. What are you doing? I was really there just to make sure nothing happened and keep an eye on what was going on."

However, Shanay was not ready to calm down as she expressed she is angry, but she does not want ot vent her anger on Angelica, while she does not care about Matt at all, concluding:

"I don’t care to be angry at him. So what? With Matt, I’m done. I don’t want a relationship with him. But you and I… we’re you and I."

It all began earlier on Seeking Sister Wife during Shanay and Matt’s train date, where Matt unexpectedly admitted he had gone on a date with another woman, whom he later told was named Marilyn.

Shanay was instantly surprised by the newfound information, and Matt's explanation only made things worse. Matt reasoned that he was filling the space with someone else, to which Shanay replies:

"How are you filling space with someone else, when space is what I’ve been begging from you for the last three years?”

Then, Matt mentioned that Angelica had already met this person, which came as a bombshell to Shanay, who, later, through tears, said:

"I feel hurt and betrayal from Angelica knowing that she also met this person… This is my best friend. I told her everything."

