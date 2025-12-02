Troll 2 Ending Explained: What Really Happened to Isaksen in the Final Battle?

In Troll 2, Nora and her squard fight the Megatroll.

The Norwegian action-fantasy movie Troll 2 (2025) is directed by Roar Uthaug and is now available on Netflix. It is the sequel to Troll (2022), and was released on Netflix on December 1, 2025. Ine Marie Wilmann plays Nora Tidemann in the movie. Alongside Kim Falck, who plays Andreas Isaksen, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen stars as Captain Kristoffer Holm, Sara Khorami as Marion, and Anne Krigsvoll is in a supporting role. It is based on Norwegian mythology and folklore.

The story centres around Nora and her squad as they fight a massive threat: the Megatroll. Isaksen's unselfish sacrifice, which enables the troll ally Beautiful to vanquish the Megatroll, is the focal point of the story. A clip in the middle of the credits teases new adventures for the franchise by hinting at the growth of the Troll realm.

Troll 2 - The Clash and Revelation

In the end, a violent battle on a frozen lake began, during which the young troll Beautiful is flung beneath the ice. Nora laments the creature, blaming herself for pushing him over his comfort level. Rhadani notices that the troll's path resembles the historic pilgrimage way to Nidaros, linking the creature's activities to Saint Olaf.

The gang discovers an underground tomb at Nidaros Cathedral that contains Olaf's remains, his silver sword, and a missing portion of the troll law. Olaf had planned to construct protected territories for trolls, but the church betrayed him, killing him and breaching the deal. The older troll's march against Trondheim is motivated by revenge, rather than random aggressiveness.

Troll 2 - Final Battle and Andreas’ Sacrifice

The group immediately prepares a technique to weaken the troll by combining sunlight and holy water. Civilians, led by Rhadani and Kris, use holy water to arm weapons and tanks, while Nora, Esther, and Andreas prepare bells to distract the beast. Despite their efforts, the troll continues to advance, and Beautiful attempts to confront him but is defeated.

Andreas recognizes a last solution and intends to drop an explosive filled with holy water directly into the troll's jaws. When the explosive malfunctions during the helicopter flight, Andreas valiantly jumps and calls Siggy one last time before being eaten. The explosion kills the troll from within, and Beautiful rises to extract the older troll's heart, confirming the threat has been erased.

Andreas' selflessness rescues Trondheim and Beautiful, gaining him the status of a hero and creating a legacy that foreshadows the Troll universe's future expansion.

