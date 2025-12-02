Where was Fire Country filmed? All filming locations revealed

Fire Country © CBS

Fire Country is a CBS drama co-created by and starring Max Thieriot. The show draws inspiration from the real-life Cal Fire program, which utilizes incarcerated individuals in firefighting efforts.

This California-centric show has a fictional Northern California town. However, the production team filmed most of the series hundreds of miles away. Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, was the main filming location.

Thieriot stated in an October 2022 interview with Popsugar,

"When everybody knows everybody, it can be a really great thing and also not such a great thing at the same time. I felt like I really wanted to set the show in that world ... It just felt like the ramifications of ... how all these things affect everybody just seemed like they were elevated."

The Canadian landscape is similar to that of the show and has intense fires, making it a good filming location.

Using Canadian locations and a few California scenic shots, the series' main setting, Edgewater, and its wilderness are convincingly brought to life.

Exploring Filming locations of Fire Country

Vancouver, British Columbia: The primary location

Most of the production for Fire Country occurs in and around Vancouver, British Columbia. The area provides the necessary backdrops of lush forests, natural landscapes, and small towns that stand in for Northern California.

Anmore and Fort Langley: The fictional town of Edgewater

Two beautiful villages in British Columbia are used by the production team to make the outside of the made-up town of Edgewater, California.

Anmore is a village in Metro Vancouver that is used for many of the outdoor, natural shots that look like the forest around Edgewater. Fort Langley is both the main area for the town of Edgewater and a charming village community in the Township of Langley. The series is set in a close-knit small town, and the town's historical buildings and general look help create that feeling.

Vancouver Film Studios

Vancouver Film Studios is the place for indoor filming for Fire Country.

The detailed interior sets for many important locations are made in this studio space. These include scenes inside Station 42, the characters' homes, Edgewater's local bar/restaurant, and the local hospital.

Anmore Fire Station: Station 42

The real-life fire station in Anmore is the building that is used as Station 42 in the show, which is where the Cal Fire crew lives. The outside of Station 42 is made to look like a Northern California firehouse by using the Sasamat Volunteer Fire Department in Anmore, British Columbia. It fits right in with the natural surroundings.

In a 2025 interview, Diane Farr (Sharon Leone) mentioned to People,

"So, in some ways, filming right now feels a little bit more humbling to me because I feel like so many more people are aware of what Cal Fire is, and for the very first time, folks are aware that the incarcerated are the only way we can handle these fires.”

Rio Dell, California

The majority of the filming takes place in Canada, but real shots of the show's intended setting are used to make it seem more real.

Rio Dell, California's Humboldt County: Parts of Edgewater and the surrounding area are filmed in the small city of Rio Dell. The show includes aerial shots of the Eel River Valley and Wildwood Avenue, which display the real landscape of Northern California and help create the atmosphere for the made-up Edgewater.

The series follows the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's Cal Fire program. Prison-bound volunteer Bode Leone is the protagonist.

Fire Country episodes are available to stream on CBS.