Dancing With the Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson celebrate son Rome’s television debut

Dancing With the Stars (Image via Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Dancing With the Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson celebrated their son Rome’s television debut in Dancing With the Holidays.

Dancing With the Holidays aired on December 2 at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on ABC and Disney+. The special will also stream the next day on Hulu. Other show alums Emma Slater and Rome’s aunt, Peta Murgatroyd, have also supported Rome as they congratulated and shared the joy at the loving family photos.

Dancing With the Holidays: All about the holiday special

The holiday season is here. The ballroom came alive with the dancing spirit as Dancing with the Stars “celebrates the season with festive-themed routines, dazzling musical performances, and special holiday greetings.”

During the Dancing With the Stars season 34 finale, show co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough earlier teased viewers all about Dancing With the Holidays. The holiday special will feature “dances from the show’s pros and favorite celebrities of the season.”

Along with these performances, there will also be a musical performance by the singing group Pentatonix, that will be featuring Season 34 competitor Scott Hoying. While talking about the grand finale, finalist Alix Earle told E!News,

"I just can't believe that it's over, Just went by so fast and so much adrenaline going into tonight. So when it's all done, I feel like it just hit me like a drug just now. Being able to dance every day has been so amazing, so fulfilling and therapeutic and then just like having such a good best friend along the way, who constantly uplifts me and supports me every day, is just so nice. "I got to spend a lot more time with myself being out here alone, even going to bed at night and just alone in my own thoughts for the first time in a while, because I'm usually just pretty hectic and all over the place."

Jake Shane opens up about the possibility of joining Dancing With the Stars

Jake Shane recently opened up about whether he would be participating on Dancing With the Stars. He told People that only time will tell and that the makers have not yet asked him about joining the show so it is not certain yet. Shane further said,

“They haven't made the offer yet, so I can't even say yes or no.”

On the other hand, good friend, Alix Earle celebrated Thanksgiving while saying on TikTok,

“I’m going thru a dance breakup don’t text."

While celebrating Thanksgiving, the former DWTS alum said,

“My grandma said 'this is a once in a lifetime experience thank you so much' and I lost it. I'm so grateful we got to do this, I was crying all night. & ty to Poppi for making this possible omg.”

Stay tuned for more updates.