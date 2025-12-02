"She calls everyday:" 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Pattiya talks to Dylan about his mother always calling him

Pattiya and Dylan from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7's latest episode saw some tensions starting to arise between the couple, Pattiya and Dylan, who are enjoying a romantic camping trip in the wild of Tasmania.

As Dylan received his mother's call, which he attended, Pattiya then took up the topic and confronted Dylan about his mother's constant phone calls to him and their invasion of privacy.

As Dylan put off the call with his mother, Pattiya asked him to call her back and tell her not to ring them while they are on their outing, as she noted:

"Can she just not, like, call when we're, like, trying to do stuff? .......She calls every day."

Here's what the couple talked about in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

As the couple settled outdoors in the Tasmanian wilderness, in the Monday episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7, which streamed on TLC, Dylan's mother, Joe, rang him. Dylan picked up the phone, answering and greeting her with his mom being protective, telling him,

"Is it cold out there?.....Don’t let the mosquitoes bite you, for goodness sake. Have you got any spray or anything?"

Dylan saw Pattiya indicating to him to cut the call with him, eventually beginning to wrap up the call. As soon as the call ended, Pattiya let out what she had been holding inside, telling Dylan to inform his mother not to call them.

She even suggested calling her back and telling her this, but Dylan refused, insisting that she call every day, which led to a deeper discussion on the topic.

The 58-year-old exotic dancer from Texas then said in a confessional:

"He wants so badly for me to love his mother, but I feel like she’s constantly invading our relationship."

Later, while teasing Dylan about his call log, she challenged him:

"Let’s look at your call log. I bet you it’s all your mum. Bust it out. Let’s count how many times your mom called.” When they checked, she gasped: “Oh my God. It’s just Jo Jo Jo Jo Jo Jo Jo.”

Dylan was unbothered by the whole point, asking her about the big deal as it is his mother, but Pattiya feels it was not normal, as he is 38 years old and close to 40 and still talks to his mother multiple times in a day.

However, Dylan feels it is a normal thing to do. But Pattiya saw something deeper as she remarked:

"She wants you close to her. She wants you at her beck and call. You really... I gotta set boundaries with you."

Dylan felt a bit offended as he pushed back, referencing how he had tried to mediate:

"I’ve sat at the table with you girls, and I’m like, ‘Is it resolved?’ But you guys act like best friends, and you’re both saying it’s resolved."

Pattiya then shot back, suggesting that he tell his mom about agreeing on her being right, adding:

"Yeah, but you’re saying, ‘Is it resolved?’ You’re supposed to say, ‘You know what, Mom, Pattiya's right. Let’s work on not talking so much.’"

The 38-year-old from Tasmania was clearly frustrated with the whole point of the conversation, as he feels Pattiya is jealous of his mother, adding in a confessional at last in the episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way:

"It’s really frustrating that Pattiya’s still jealous of my mom calling me. To have Batia dictate what my relationship is with my mother… It’s unreasonable. I shouldn’t have to choose between my mum and my partner. If Pattiya can’t move past this, I don’t know how our relationship will work."

Stay tuned for more updates.