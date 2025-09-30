Dancing with the Stars fame Alix Earle trips to the floor during rehearsal

Dancing with the Stars contestant and Internet personality Alix Earle (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 contestants Alix Earle and her professional partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, were seen doing some gruesome rehearsals for the upcoming third episode performance set to release on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

Alix shared a video on her TikTok account on September 27, 2025, where the influencer and Val Chmerkovskiy can be seen taking several falls and crashing to the ground as they are practising a seemingly difficult two-person cartwheel.

In the video, they are present in the rehearsal room, and Hailey Bills, who is the niece of Chmerkovskiy, is also present in the background, looking at their performance.

The song Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now by Starship is playing in the video, which shows the pair attempting to move again when Chmerkovskiy lands on Alix's head. She captioned the video saying, HAHAHAH, indicating that they did not suffer any injuries.

Earle and Chmerkovskiy are preparing for TikTok Night in the upcoming third episode of Dancing with the Stars