Dancing with the Stars fame Alix Earle trips to the floor during rehearsal

Dancing with the Stars contestant and Internet personality Alix Earle (Image via Getty)
Dancing with the Stars season 34 contestants Alix Earle and her professional partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, were seen doing some gruesome rehearsals for the upcoming third episode performance set to release on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.
Alix shared a video on her TikTok account on September 27, 2025, where the influencer and Val Chmerkovskiy can be seen taking several falls and crashing to the ground as they are practising a seemingly difficult two-person cartwheel.
In the video, they are present in the rehearsal room, and Hailey Bills, who is the niece of Chmerkovskiy, is also present in the background, looking at their performance.
The song Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now by Starship is playing in the video, which shows the pair attempting to move again when Chmerkovskiy lands on Alix's head. She captioned the video saying, HAHAHAH, indicating that they did not suffer any injuries.
Earle and Chmerkovskiy are preparing for TikTok Night in the upcoming third episode of Dancing with the Stars
Earle and Chmerkovskiy will perform in the TikTok Night-themed third episode of Dancing with the Stars, which will be attended by several social media stars, including Secret Lives of Mormon Wives fame Whitney Leavitt, Jen Affleck, and Dylan Efron.
Dancing with the Stars season 31 winner and popular star Charlie D'Amelio will also grace the event with partner Mark Ballas. He advised Alix and other influencers on the show ahead of this season, saying:
I would say share as much of the journey as possible. I still will look back on the old videos of rehearsal times and all of the fun that we had and just enjoy every moment,” D’Amelio said. “It truly is so, so, so much fun, and that is one of my favorite things that I’ve ever accomplished.
Alix and Val performed a cha-cha-cha on Britany Spears's Circus, in the premiere episode, and then performed a jive on Mambo No. 5 by Lou Bega on One-Hit Wonders Night.
Alix shared on September 21, 2025, that she has suffered extreme injuries while practising, giving a glimpse of the physical and mental toll cast by the show on her. She shared that she has a broken toenail along with bruises on her collarbone.
In a joint interview during their rehearsals, Val and Alix spoke exclusively to E! News in Los Angeles, sharing the struggles they are facing during the show and preparing for the latest TikTok Night episode. Alix shares her frustration, saying:
"It does just get frustrating sometimes, and it's just unlocking like a different side for me, I'm so out of my comfort zone doing this stuff."
She further explained how everything looks easier when Val does it, and then she fails miserably while doing it, and looks like a scarecrow as she describes it.
Val also has his own share of struggles, as he admits to being a late bloomer while preparing for a TikTok-based episode, saying:
"I resisted it for so long. But now, this is where all the cool kids are. So, I'm there trying not to be a cringe millennial."
Describing their performance, Alix explains that:
"The beginning part of the dance is going to have a little bit of a nod to TikTok and the stuff I do on TikTok, And then the rest of the choreo—the quickstep—is going to be Val because I don't know what I'm doing there."
Alix considers herself her biggest competition, totally focusing on her performance while beating her own self every week. However, she feels that everybody is doing amazing, which intimidates her a little.
Val's wife, Jenna Johnson, also participated in the season with partner Corey Feldman but got eliminated in the first week.