Who is left on Dancing with the Stars season 34? Semifinalists brace for Prince Night showdown

Dylan and Daniella from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 is now heading into its semi-finals, which will air on November 18, 2025.

Six semi-finalists will return to the ballroom to dance to Prince’s greatest hits, while also hoping to advance to the next and final round of the competition.

The six couples left in the contest and still in the running for the Mirrorball trophy after Andy Richter’s elimination during the 20th birthday Party are:



Jordan Chiles and pro Ezra Sosa



Alix Earle and pro Val Chmerkovskiy



Dylan Efron and pro Danielle Karagach



Elaine Hendrix and pro Alan Bersten



Robert Irwin and pro Witney Carson



Whitney Leavitt and pro Mark Ballas



On November 18, 2025, the celebrities, with their professional dance partners, will step onstage not only to present two of their own routines but also to open with a set to Let’s Go Crazy, choreographed by Luam Keflezgy.

ABC released the complete list of songs the contestants will dance to ahead of the episode, which Us Weekly shared on November 13, 2025.

Complete list of songs couples will dance to on Dancing with the Stars season 34, Prince Night







For Prince Night, the couples will have to learn two choreographies and perform twice. First, they will prepare a dance style they have never performed on Dancing with the Stars.

However, for their second act, they will repeat a style to which they have already danced.

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and her dance partner, Ezra Sosa, are currently behind most of their competitors.

Hoping to change their standing in the points table in the coming week, they will dance to two of Prince's popular tracks.

Prince's 1985 track Raspberry Beret will be the their first song choice. Jordan and Ezra will jive to the song.

As for the second performance, they will present an Argentine tango set to U Got the Look.

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, who are lingering in the middle of the pack, will also dance an Argentine tango like Jordan and Ezra; however, it will be for their first act.

They will perform the tango to Prince’s Little Red Corvette, which was the second single released from the album 1999.

For their second performance, Alix and Val will take on the Viennese waltz while dancing to Purple Rain.

The third couple is Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, whose first routine will be a tango choreography to I Would Die 4 U.

The Dancing with the Stars couple will return to the ballroom later in the night to present the panelists with a cha cha to Kiss.

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten are the fourth couple in the running for the Mirrorball trophy. Their two performances will feature the foxtrot and the paso doble styles, respectively.

For their first act, they will dance to I Wanna Be Your Lover. However, for their second act, their chosen soundtrack is When Doves Cry from the film Purple Rain.

The next Dancing with the Stars couple is conservationist and TV personality Robert Irwin and Witney Carson. Their first act will show them taking on the jive, as the pair will dance to Baby I’m a Star.

The twosome will set foot in the ballroom again, but this time, to present a waltz to the 2014 track, Wow.

The remaining couple is Mark Ballas and the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives fame Whitney Leavitt.

The dancing duo will first present the judges with a cha cha routine to 1999, then take on the Viennese waltz to Prince's 1987 hit, Slow Love.

Viewers can tune in on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, to watch the six remaining couples compete for a spot in the finale.

Stay tuned for more updates.