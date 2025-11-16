The Legend of Zelda movie leaks hint at a possible visual adaptation of a Nintendo Switch game

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (via Youtube/@Nintendo of America)

The leaked video footage from the set of The Legend of Zelda filming in New Zealand has recently generated a lot of interest among social media users. In November 2023, Nintendo announced that it would collaborate with Sony Pictures to adapt Shigeru Miyamoto's classic franchise.

Wes Ball, who brought his experience from the Maze Runner series, directs this movie while Miyamoto works as a producer alongside Avi Arad who is well known for Marvel movies. The movie was postponed from its original March release date to May 7, 2027 in order to give additional time for post-production.

Production started in Wellington, New Zealand - chosen for its rugged landscapes mirroring Hyrule's wilds. The leaks surfaced on November 15 via Instagram accounts like josh.and.pine and tonyolsenfilm, capturing raw behind-the-scenes moments before Nintendo's quick takedowns.

Clips reveal forest shoots with Hylian crested horses, confirming game-accurate designs and fueling speculation of a Breath of the Wild adaptation. This 2017 Switch launch sold 32 million units, redefining open world adventures with its vast, ruined Hyrule.

British actress Bo Bragason stars as Princess Zelda, bringing a fresh take to the role after smaller parts in indie films. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth plays the silent hero Link who is also known for his voice, Ash in Disney's live action Pinocchio remake.

Casting was revealed in July 2025 after the success of Illumination's The Super Mario Bros. movie which grossed over one billion worldwide and proved Nintendo's cinematic potential. The franchise launched in 1986 has sold more than hundred million copies across 19 main games, blending puzzle-solving exploration and epic fantasy.

First glimpse of The Legend of Zelda: Leaked footage shows Link and Zelda

The first clip shared widely on X and Reddit shows Bo Bragason as Zelda in her signature Breath of the Wild blue tunic, white leggings and long braided blonde hair. She approaches a black horse fitted with Hylian emblem gear, adjusting a prop weapon at her side during what appears to be a riding sequence.

The outfit includes off-shoulder elements and practical boots, emphasizing Zelda's warrior, scholar vibe from the game where she seals away Calamity Ganon after Link's century long slumber.

A second video captures Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as an older teen Link, around 17, in the story's timeline, in the classic green tunic with leather straps and pointed elf ears. Blonde hair peeks from under a hood as he chats with crew, then dons a gray cloak for the take. Nearby, a brown horse—speculated as Epona—bears similar crests, hinting at travel scenes across Hyrule's plains.

Dichen Lachman, best known as Ms Casey in Apple's Severance, emerges as an unannounced Impa. In dark warrior robes and shemagh headwrap, she hands gear to Zelda in a clearing, aligning with Impa's lore as the Sheikah mentor and protector.

The game's plot—Link awakening to aid Zelda against Ganon's return, fits a film format though Ball's synopsis promises a "magical, adventurous" tale drawing from the series' 38-year history. Production wraps in April 2026, with VFX-heavy sequences likely nodding to Ghibli influences, Ball cited in interviews.

X exploded within hours of the November 15 leaks, with #ZeldaMovie trending globally. Reddit's r/zelda subreddit hit 50k upvotes on leak threads, dissecting every frame from Link's Master Sword sheath to forest extras in medieval garb.

What Breath of the Wild game is about?

Launched March 2017 on Wii U and Nintendo Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a masterpiece that stands among gaming's top sellers.

Link emerges from the Shrine of Resurrection after a 100-year sleep. Amnesia clouds his mind so he reconstructs his history via scattered memories. Hyrule crumbles under Calamity Ganon's wrath. The demon unleashed Blights to slay the realm's guardians.

Princess Zelda harnesses her sacred blood to imprison Ganon for a century. She forfeits liberty to sustain the barrier. Players steer Link across a boundless open landscape.

Link unites with four tribes—Rito, Goron, Zora, and Gerudo—to liberate their Divine Beasts. Each machine hides a fierce Blight showdown. The quest weaves Zelda's poignant recollections with eccentric side missions featuring the lavish Great Fairy or the roving trader.

Climax erupts at Hyrule Castle as Link clashes with Ganon in evolving shapes, then joins Zelda to claim triumph.

Watch The Legend of Zelda in theatres on May 7, 2027 distributed by Sony Pictures worldwide.

Stay tuned for more such updates!