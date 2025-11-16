NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Mike Franks (Image via Instagram / ncisverse)

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 6, “Happy Birthday” will air on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 9/8c on CBS and will be available for streaming on Paramount+. The episode brings an intense investigation when an anonymous tip leads the team to the body of a young Marine at a chilling crime scene.

Randy thinks it might be connected to an old case, while Franks is busy tracking down valuable packages meant for his brother Mason.

Previously, Gibbs and his team handled cases that connected the past with the present. They uncovered secrets hidden for decades. Each clue changed the investigation and tested their skills and instincts. Gibbs returned to a 1990s case in the small town of Serenity, California.

What looked like a tragic accident involving retired Chief Petty Officer Louis Burke turned out to be a long-hidden murder. The town lived in fear and witnesses lied. The team uncovered shocking facts that showed how violent and dangerous Louis really was.

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 6 airs on Tuesday

Fans can expect suspense and exciting moments as the team investigates the death of a young Marine. Randy thinks the case connects to an older investigation. The team will face action and drama as the story unfolds.

Where to watch NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 6

Viewers can watch NCIS: Origins season 2 on CBS every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes can be streamed the next day on Paramount+ or the same day for Paramount+ Premium subscribers. In Canada, the show airs on Global and is available on StackTV. In Southeast Asia, fans can watch it on AXN Asia, giving viewers around the world a chance to see the latest episode.

What to expect from NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 6

Episode 6 will follow Randy as he faces both investigation challenges and problems with technology, especially when Mike acts without thinking and puts important evidence at risk. The team will investigate the Marine’s death, and a coin found in the victim’s throat may connect it to an earlier case.

Fans will also see moments that focus on the characters, including Gibbs’s past, Franks’ guidance, and Mason’s story. There will be suspense, undercover work, action, and even a possible office birthday twist that could make the investigation more personal.

A brief recap of episode 5 before NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 6 arrives

Episode 5, “Funny How Time Slips Away,” explored the long-unsolved case of Louis Burke in Serenity, California. Gibbs and the team first thought Burke died in a train accident and it was suicide. But as they investigated, they discovered he had been shot before the crash. The witnesses lied because they were afraid, and Sheriff Mulligan even gave a false confession to protect the real killer.

The team found out that Birdie, a pregnant store owner, had killed Burke after years of abuse and terror because she was scared for her safety. As the team recovered body parts, analyzed forensic evidence, and uncovered the town’s secrets, the case showed both the dark side of Serenity and Gibbs’s determination to find justice.

