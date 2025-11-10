NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Gibbs (Image via Instagram / ncisverse)

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 5, “Funny How Time Slips Away,” arrives on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 and it is shaping up to be the show’s biggest hour yet.

The episode brings back Mark Harmon and kicks off the first crossover between Origins and the main NCIS series as Gibbs and the team travel to Serenity, California to look into the mysterious death of a naval officer in the ’90s.

Season 2 has been building steady tension after Lala’s accident and the emotional pressure growing inside the team.

Franks has been caught between his job and his personal life while trying to keep everyone focused as the weight on his shoulders keeps growing.

The show has also been planting emotional moments that are ready to explode. Lala is still dealing with her recovery and the team has been facing new stress as outside problems disrupt their rhythm.

With personal struggles rising and a robbery case turning more serious, the stakes have only climbed higher as episode 5 approaches.

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 5 airs on Tuesday

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 5, “Funny How Time Slips Away,” arrives this Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS in its usual weekly time.

The episode begins the first crossover with the main NCIS series and brings Mark Harmon back on screen.

This makes it one of the most talked-about and highly expected episodes of the season.

Where to watch NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 5

Viewers can watch the episode live on CBS and stream it the next day on Paramount+. Those with the Paramount+ Premium plan can stream it on the same day it airs.

The show is also available in other regions. In Canada it airs on Global and streams on StackTV, and in Southeast Asia it is shown on AXN Asia.

What to expect from NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 5

Episode 5 leans into the long history of the NCIS franchise and links young Gibbs’ story to a rare update from the present through Mark Harmon’s return.

The crossover is not just a fun extra because it creates changes that touch both timelines.

The trip to Serenity puts the team in a small and tense town where people keep secrets and the sheriff refuses to help, so Gibbs has to trust his instincts instead of the usual rules.

Viewers can expect emotional moments, early signs of the moral code Gibbs will follow in the future, and new clues that show how a single death in the ’90s becomes a major turning point with lasting impact on the NCIS world.

A brief recap of episode 4 before NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 5 arrives

In episode 4, “No Man Left Behind,” Franks was stunned when his estranged brother Mason showed up again, hurt and desperate after falling into debt with dangerous people.

The team worked a Navy bank robbery that went wrong while Franks struggled with old family pain, Lala’s trauma returning during a chase and a robber who started targeting him directly.

The episode explored the difficult history between Franks and Mason and uncovered long-hidden truths about their mother, their time in Vietnam and the choices that pushed them apart.

The robbery case grew more intense as Franks realized the masked thief was linked to a past case, which helped him track the man down and also opened the door for Franks and Mason to start healing.

Fans can watch the new episodes of NCIS: Origins season 2 on CBS and Paramount Plus.

