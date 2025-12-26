Shark Tank update: What happened to Edible Architecture after its appearance on the show?

Robert Herjavec, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and Kevin O'Leary (Image Via Getty)

Edible Architecture made its appearance on Shark Tank season 17, episode 7.

Edible Architecture kits are holiday creations with some of the favorite charcuterie board ingredients.

These kits include the Charcuterie Chalet and Charcuterie Tree, which people can enjoy eating during the holiday season.

Founder Avital Ungar started the brand with the idea that the traditional gingerbread houses often end up being discarded.

She got a deal with Lori Greiner for $150,000 for 18% equity.

The brand saw an increase in online traffic and orders after the airing of the episode.

Edible Architecture Kits’s journey on Shark Tank

Avital Ungar started her pitch by saying:

“ Hi Sharks! I’m Avital from San Francisco, California, and I’m the founder of Edible Architecture. Today, I’m seeking $150,000 in exchange for a 10% equity stake in my company.”

She then candidly asked Sharks about “actually” eating the gingerbread houses in the holiday season.

Avital talked about how these gingerbread houses are always thrown in the “bin.”

She remarked:

“Sharks, have you ever actually eaten one of these stale gingerbread houses? Let’s be real. They’re super cute, but they’re rock hard. Overly sweet and inevitably end up in the trash. And this one’s a fixer upper.”

She then brought her crew members, who dramatically “demolished” the old and traditional gingerbread houses.

The theatrics delighted the Sharks, who enjoyed the demolition with a hammer.

She introduced her kit by stating:

“We’re going to build a savoury new alternative, Edible Architecture. Delicious holiday creations made from all of your favourite charcuterie board ingredients. So, think salami shingles, pretzel windows, Parmesan snow, and olive ornaments.”

Avital called it “a grown-up gingerbread house,” where there are “no stale cookies” but “just gourmet goodness.”

Ungar shared that they offer three kits, i.e., the classic charcuterie chalet, the mini chalet, and the classic charcuterie tree.

She further explained how her kits are “self-stable” and come with “high-quality ingredients.”

Avital concluded her pitch by remarking:

“We’re not just building chalets here. We’re building memories. One salami shingle at a time.”

The sharks were intrigued and tasted the chalet and loved the taste.

Kevin O’Leary was not very happy with the idea stated:

“ There is something really weird about the gingerbread house made out of the Salami. I just don’t get it.”

Avital further strengthened her pitch by adding how the concept was “viral” on the internet during the holiday season.

Avital shared that she sold $123,000 last year, and it was their first year on the retail shelf.

But this year their sales were $1.17 million.

Kevin was still not convinced by the product.

Barbara did not find the product “attractive.”

Lori was still interested and wanted to know more.

Soon, Daymond and Daniel also backed out of the pitch.

Lori was interested in the product because of her deal with Boarderie.

After much negotiation, Lori and Avital agreed upon $150,000 for 18% equity.

Edible Architecture update after its appearance on Shark Tank

The kits are available in major retail stores such as Costco, Winn-Dixie, and more, as evident from the Edible Architecture Instagram post.

The company received a lot of orders and traffic on the website after the airing of the episode, as reported by the Shark Tank recap.

Avital also appeared on ABC7, where she talked about her kits.

Ungar talked about her experience and dealt with Lori on Reddit.

She answered various questions from the viewers about her experience on the show and her kits.

Avital shared about why she was interested in Lori’s offer and stated on Reddit on December 10, 2025

“ We had over $1M in purchase orders at the time of filming and I needed access to capital to purchase inventory. So, as part of the negotiation in the Tank, I was weighing Lori's overall capacity to help me with that need. Then I was factoring that into the deal/amount of equity I was willing to give up to get favorable interest rates. Because that was one of the needs for my business, that gets discussed in post-filming negotiations.”

