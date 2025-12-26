"I am in the ‘gray zone’” — General Hospital star Kirsten Storms shares health update on aneurysm and hints at her return

Kirsten Storms and Elmo during 31st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Randy Brooke/WireImage)

General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms, who plays the role of Maxie Jones, gave a health update on her aneurysm and hinted at her return to the show, detailing about her ongoing medical journey. After getting information from a new specialist, the actress told her followers that she would be putting off her planned brain surgery. As she deals with this tough health issue, fans eagerly wait for her to come back to Port Charles.



She said that a neurosurgeon's opinion during a recent visit in St. Louis made it clear that she does not need to have surgery right now. With this news, she can stay away from surgery for now. She mentioned that she was glad that she could keep an eye on the condition instead of having another surgery right away after having had surgeries in the past.



Storms took to Instagram on December 22, 2025, to convey her health condition:

"I’ve received a lot of social media support on this subject, so I want to give an update on my medical situation. My last appointment was with a new Neurosurgeon in St Louis. He told me that I am in the “gray zone” for the aneurysm procedure. It’s not super small, but it’s not at the mandatory surgery size."

She further stated,

"Obvi, great news. 💁🏼‍♀️ Trying to see if I’m comfortable with the “wait and see if it gets worse” plan. I do know that I am not eager to hop right on the operating table. (Plz refer to my post in 2021, following my craniotomy. The pic of the back of my head will *possibly* convey why this topic is a little difficult for me to openly discuss. And of course there was that surgery back in Jan this year 🙅🏼‍♀️). So, as I sit in this “gray zone”, pondering my plan, I want you guys to know that I really do appreciate the messages and stories offered of your own experiences."

The community has rallied behind the actress with many supportive messages on her social media.

A GH fan, finolafilona stated,

"Happy Holidays Kirsten. Love and miss you ❤️ xx Fin"

Another GH fan, powerfulthunderstorms46 mentioned,

"We miss you on GH, hope to see you really soon!"





General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms gives a health update on her aneurysm (Image via Instagram/kirstenstorms)



sybil65 commented,

"We need you to come out of that coma and come home from Massachusetts back to Port Charles. We miss you!💕💕💕"

capejan stated,

"You’re so thoughtful to update your followers. I’ve been wondering how you’re doing. I hope you have very Merry Christmas and a wonderful new year!"

General Hospital fan, susan_mcloughlin3.6.31 mentioned,

"🙏🙌Thank you for updating your Port Charles family fans! So sweet of you! You look great and we certainly miss you! Having a major decision to make is so difficult but only you can make the call. Whatever you decide, know thousands of people are praying for you!! Merry Christmas and hope to see you on GH🎄🙏🙌♥️"

Previously, in July 2025, Kirsten mentioned in an Instagram video about her departure from the soap:

“I had a conversation with him about my reasons for wanting to move, and my desire to not leave the show. Now, when you approach a job like this, they can always be like, ‘Forget it, we’ll let you out of your contract if you’re going to leave the state.’ I promise you the storyline they have going on until my return to Port Charles is kind of incredible — you guys are going to freak out, actually.”

About Maxie Jones on General Hospital

Maxie Jones is an important character on the ABC soap opera General Hospital. She was born on Halloween night in 1990. Her mom, Felicia Cummings, and her dad, Frisco Jones, were a famous power couple. Her real dad was not around much. As a result, she was mostly brought up by Mac Scorpio and thinks of him as her real father. During her early years, she went through a dramatic medical crisis because she needed a heart transplant that could save her life. After a tragic bus accident left B.J. Jones brain-dead, she finally got his heart.



In 2002, Maxie was aged to 16 years old with "Soap Opera Rapid Aging Syndrome" as she grew older. As a teenager, she acted out a lot and often hurt herself. She had a hard time with issues of abandonment and often misbehaved to get noticed. This included a harmful fixation on Lucky Spencer and a time of drug use with Kyle Ratcliffe, a popular boy. After all the drama, Maxie started to change from a sneaky teen into a brave and fierce fashionista.



She has had both good and bad things happen to her in love while living in Port Charles. She had a strong bond with her first love, Jesse Beaudry. She felt safe with Cooper Barrett after that. Maxie was left to deal with a lot of pain after both men died. Damian Spinelli was one of the people who helped her see that she was a better person. Maxie stayed true to him even though he was connected to the mob and her family didn't like how risky her life was.



Maxie also had a hard friendship with Lulu Spencer. They used to compete for the same job and men, but in the end, they became close friends and roommates. Maxie has outgrown her rebellious past and is now seen as a loyal friend and caring mother. She has grown into a classy woman while keeping her usual sassy self, so she is now an important part of the Port Charles community.

General Hospital episodes are available to stream on ABC.